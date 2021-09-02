Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Rs. 212 crore to imp ...
Rs. 212 crore to improve AMCs under Nadu-Nedu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 2, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Under the programme, 216 market yards under Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kadapa regions will be refurbished to make them farmer-friendly
The state government, which has so far implemented its Nadu-Nedu programme to improve schools, will now also focus on improving facilities at premises of agriculture market committees (AMCs). (Representational Photo:DC)
KADAPA: The state government, which has so far implemented its Nadu-Nedu programme to improve schools, will now also focus on improving facilities at premises of agriculture market committees (AMCs).

Under the programme, 216 market yards under Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kadapa regions will be refurbished to make them more farmer-friendly and boost revenues of various market committees and rythu bazaars across the state.

 

Joint directors of Marketing Department in the three regions have met secretaries and officials of market committees to find out needs of their respective market yards. State government has already sanctioned Rs. 212 crore to strengthen market committees. Finance department too has accorded administration sanction of the amounts needed.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Kadapa marketing regional joint director Sudhakar Puthalapattu said: "We have held meetings with marketing department officials of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor districts and taken proposals from them. Funds will be used to provide toilets and other facilities at AMCs for convenience of farmers."

 

The joint director said facilities will also be created to increase purchases and sales at the agricultural markets. To start with funds will be released by Agriculture Market Committees and Central Market Funds will also be utilised for the purpose. He hoped various measures taken will help farmers in increasing their income through AMCs.

