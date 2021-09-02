Pension to all eligible without slash in Andhra Pradesh

The adviser said chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy will launch the Rachabanda programme in this month or in October, depending on the Covid-19 conditions. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Brushing aside the allegations that the state government is cutting social security pensions, government adviser on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the YSRC government has been spending three times the amount spent by the previous TD government on this count.

He said a section of the media is giving “distorted” versions to mislead the people. Only ineligible persons are being removed from the pension list, he stressed.

The adviser said chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy will launch the Rachabanda programme in this month or in October, depending on the Covid-19 conditions. There is nothing wrong in YS Vijayamma meeting YSR followers, supporters and fans, he said.

Speaking to media here, Ramakrishna Reddy said while Rs. 500 crore was spent during the previous government’s time for disbursal of pensions to 39 lakh people, the Jagan government is spending Rs. 1,500 crore for providing pension to 60 lakh persons. “This shows a quantum leap and calls the bluff of a section of the media that supports the Opposition.”

The date and disbursement of pensions were uncertain during the TD term. In our government’s term, the amount is given on the first day of every month at the doorstep of the beneficiary and we brought in transparency. We are weeding out only the ineligible people.”

He said there is nothing wrong in paying pension month-wise and the volunteer comes again, calling on the home for five days, if the beneficiary is not at home on the first day of the month.

Reddy said the TD has nothing to claim as to what its government did during its five years in office. “The people have sent Chandrababu Naidu back to his home while Jagan, who succeeded Naidu as chief minister, is working hard. The results will be tangible and benefit the future generations too. We are paying an interest of Rs. 30,000 to 40,000 crore towards the loans raised by Chandrababu,” he said.

The adviser said the government is only weeding out the ineligible people from the pension list and putting a check on malpractices. The government has removed the 2-3 month lump sum scheme for those residing in other states. “All those staying in other states have to come to their home in the first week of each month if they desire to avail the pension.”

Reddy said the state government is providing pension on saturation basis with an over 98 per cent disbursement rate. “The government has been spending almost Rs. 1500 crore every month for pensions, which is almost three times higher than that of the previous government,” he said.

He advised the opposition TD leaders to come forward and provide suggestions for better implementation of the scheme rather than raising false accusations. He also gave out the data on the power sector dues which, he stressed, were coming down due to the steps taken by Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister.