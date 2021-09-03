Nadur, Kavradi set example by vaccinating all eligible population with first dose

While many youths in both the villages voluntarily came for vaccination, the officials identified the others and made them understand the importance and get them vaccinated. (PTI Photo)

Udupi: Nadur and Kavradi in Udupi district have set an example by inoculating all the eligible population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

While all the people above 18 years have got the first dose of vaccination, many of them have also taken the second dose also.

Nadur village in Brahmavar Taluk has 1,888 people above 18 years. Kavradi- Halnadu village of Kundapur has 4,032 people above 18 years. All have been vaccinated with the first dose.

While many youths in both the villages voluntarily came for vaccination, the officials identified the others and made them understand the importance and get them vaccinated.

The Panchayat members, officials led by the Panchayat Development Officer, Primary Health Center officials played an active role in this achievement by creating awareness among the people about the importance of vaccination in the fight against Covid.

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers visited every house and collected information about the eligible people for vaccination.

While the people were convinced to come to the vaccination centers, those with health issues and elderly people unable to go to the centers were provided vaccination at their house.