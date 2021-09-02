Low turnout of students on first day of schools reopening

Adilabad: Only 24.04 percent of students have turned up at private and government-run schools on the first day of their reopening after 16 months in Adilabad district on Wednesday. Students' attendance was, however, higher at government schools when compared to private and aided ones.

Managements of some private schools postponed their reopening by a week saying due to heavy rains students may face health problems because of seasonal diseases.

Teachers and students of some government schools faced problems due to rainwater seeping into classrooms and workers busy clearing the water.

As per official sources, attendance at private schools had been 15.26 percent, against 29.17 percent in government schools of Adilabad district. Only 19,113 students out of 65,522 students enrolled attended their classes on the first day in government schools. Only 5,841 students of total 38,288 enrolled attended aided and private schools.

Mohd. Aslam, headmaster of Hameedpura Government Primary School in Adilabad town, said only 12 students of total 141 attended school on Day 1. He hoped the number of students will improve gradually. He said many students may not have turned up because of heavy rains.

Students at government schools could be seen happily enjoying their mid-day meals after a long time. Student Rehan, studying in Class 1, had been enthusiastic about attending his school in Hameedpura. His house is just behind the school. The boy was busy eating his mid-day meal along with fellow students in the veranda of his school.