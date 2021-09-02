Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Low turnout of stude ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Low turnout of students on first day of schools reopening

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 2, 2021, 4:47 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 7:19 am IST
Managements of some private schools postponed their reopening by a week saying due to heavy rains students may face health problems
Students at government schools could be seen happily enjoying their mid-day meals after a long time. (DC File Image)
 Students at government schools could be seen happily enjoying their mid-day meals after a long time. (DC File Image)

Adilabad: Only 24.04 percent of students have turned up at private and government-run schools on the first day of their reopening after 16 months in Adilabad district on Wednesday. Students' attendance was, however, higher at government schools when compared to private and aided ones.

Managements of some private schools postponed their reopening by a week saying due to heavy rains students may face health problems because of seasonal diseases.

 

Teachers and students of some government schools faced problems due to rainwater seeping into classrooms and workers busy clearing the water.
As per official sources, attendance at private schools had been 15.26 percent, against 29.17 percent in government schools of Adilabad district. Only 19,113 students out of 65,522 students enrolled attended their classes on the first day in government schools. Only 5,841 students of total 38,288 enrolled attended aided and private schools.

Mohd. Aslam, headmaster of Hameedpura Government Primary School in Adilabad town, said only 12 students of total 141 attended school on Day 1. He hoped the number of students will improve gradually. He said many students may not have turned up because of heavy rains.

 

Students at government schools could be seen happily enjoying their mid-day meals after a long time. Student Rehan, studying in Class 1, had been enthusiastic about attending his school in Hameedpura. His house is just behind the school. The boy was busy eating his mid-day meal along with fellow students in the veranda of his school.

...
Tags: telangana schools
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 02 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Bhadrachalam will become water-locked because of Polavaram project waters, MLA Podem Veeraiah explained. (DC Image)

Polavaram project nears completion; Bhadradri locals gear up for showdown

The court appreciated the efforts made by the government, the GHMC and the police at last year's Ganesh festival and said they should be continued this year. (DC Image)

High Court presses for no pomp or showy Ganesh festival this year

The organizers said that the 24x7 lab conducts tests and also provides post-Covid diagnostics. Representational Image. (PTI)

Covid testing centre set up in Guntur railway station

The last mishap reported from HPCL was in May, 2020, when thick smoke emitted out from the chimney of the fluid catalytic cracking unit due to temperature fluctuations. (Twitter)

Vapour leak at HPCL Visakh refinery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

Jallianwala Bagh complex restored with utmost respect: Culture Ministry

Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab. (Photo: Pinterest)

Kabul attacks reinforce need for world to stand unitedly against terrorism: India

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 22. (Photo: AFP/File)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->