Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Kodanad case: Court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kodanad case: Court gives govt four weeks time to submit status report

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 2:52 pm IST
Sayan and another accused Walayar Majoj were produced before the court amid police protection
The entrance of the Curzon sector of the Kodanad estate. (Photo: DC)
 The entrance of the Curzon sector of the Kodanad estate. (Photo: DC)

Udhagamandalam: The District Sessions Court here on Thursday posted the hearing of the Kodanad heist and murder case for October 1, giving four weeks' time for the prosecution to submit a status report after inquiry with more witnesses.Though police was expected to submit the report on August 27, after interrogating key accused Sayan and the brother of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's car driver, who died in a car accident, the case was adjourned for today as a case was pending in the Madras High Court.

Since the lawyers representing the government sought time to submit the status report after interrogating a few more persons reportedly involved in the case, including the Kodanad estate manager, the Judge C Sanjai Baba allowed time and posted the hearing to October 1.

 

Sayan and another accused Walayar Majoj were produced before the court amid police protection, particularly the former, who had sought protection claiming that he was receiving threat calls.

Being a sensational case, a large number of media persons from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka and locals assembled on the court premises and officials had to ask them to follow Covid-19 protocols.

Om Bahadur, the watchman of Kodanad Estate, belonging to the late chief minister, was found hanging dead on a tree with his throat slit and another watchman lying with serious injuries. One of the rooms of the guest house inside was found broken open on the night of April 24 in 2017 and police had registered a burglary and murder case.

 

Earlier on August 27, the court had adjourned the case to September 2 after the AIADMK lawyers cited a case in the High Court and argued that the matter cannot be taken up by the lower court.

...
Tags: kodanad case, kodanad estate, district sessions court, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Udhagamandalam


Latest From Nation

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing a batch of petitions including the one filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. (PTI)

SC expresses concern over fake, communal news on social media, some channels

The order was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka mandates RT-PCR test for passengers from select countries

The Kerala government is mulling to reopen schools. (Photo: AFP/File)

Kerala to set up expert panel to study practicality of reopening schools

Charmee, who was also questioned by the SIT then, was among those who were summoned by ED to appear before it. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tollywood drugs case: Actress Charmee appears before ED



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Near-total communications blackout in Kashmir following death of Syed Ali Geelani

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the house of top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani in Srinagar. (AP)

India logs 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

Teachers and students wait for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for them, at a school in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: TS Singh Deo ‘suddenly’ rushes to Delhi

Sources said that Deo was likely to meet several senior Congress leaders in Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

Kashmiri separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried quietly in Srinagar

Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zurimanz village outside north-western town of Sopore. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->