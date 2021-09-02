Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Kerala to set up exp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala to set up expert panel to study practicality of reopening schools

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 2:24 pm IST
Classes for school students have been conducted in the online mode in the southern state for the last two academic years
The Kerala government is mulling to reopen schools. (Photo: AFP/File)
 The Kerala government is mulling to reopen schools. (Photo: AFP/File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite concerns about increasing COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government is mulling to reopen schools as it has decided to set up an expert panel to study the present circumstances in the state and submit a report in this regard.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the high level committee monitoring the COVID situation and guiding actions to deal with the disease in the state would take a final decision on the school reopening.

 

"The Education Department is contemplating to set up a suitable expert panel to submit a report to know whether the circumstances in the state are all right to reopen the schools," he told reporters here.

Besides this, the Department would prepare a project report detailing which classes can be reopened in the initial phase, what facilities can be ensured for the safety of children in the coronavirus situation and so on.

Both the reports would be submitted to the Chief Minister and the high level COVID committee, who would take a final decision on the reopening of schools, he added.

 

Classes for school students have been conducted in the online mode in the southern state for the last two academic years after the pandemic outbreak.

...
Tags: kerala covid cases, kerala covid death toll
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing a batch of petitions including the one filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. (PTI)

SC expresses concern over fake, communal news on social media, some channels

The order was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka mandates RT-PCR test for passengers from select countries

The entrance of the Curzon sector of the Kodanad estate. (Photo: DC)

Kodanad case: Court gives govt four weeks time to submit status report

Charmee, who was also questioned by the SIT then, was among those who were summoned by ED to appear before it. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tollywood drugs case: Actress Charmee appears before ED



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Near-total communications blackout in Kashmir following death of Syed Ali Geelani

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the house of top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani in Srinagar. (AP)

India logs 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

Teachers and students wait for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for them, at a school in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: TS Singh Deo ‘suddenly’ rushes to Delhi

Sources said that Deo was likely to meet several senior Congress leaders in Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

Kashmiri separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried quietly in Srinagar

Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zurimanz village outside north-western town of Sopore. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->