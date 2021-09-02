Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Kerala: Four fisherm ...
Kerala: Four fishermen dead after boat capsizes near Kollam

ANI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 5:28 pm IST
The deceased have been identified as Thankappan, Sudevan, Sunil Dutt and Sreekumar, all natives of Alappuzha, Kerala
"Our boat capsized due to strong waves and also the fishing net got stuck in the boat," said a fisherman. (ANI Photo)
Kollam: Four fishermen died while two are in serious condition after their boat capsized roughly five nautical miles away from Azheekal Harbour in Kollam.

The deceased have been identified as Thankappan, Sudevan, Sunil Dutt and Sreekumar, all natives of Alappuzha, Kerala.

 

According to Police, the mishap occurred after the boat, Omkaram was returning after fishing. There were 16 people in the boat, out of them, 12 people have been admitted to the hospital.

"Our boat capsized due to strong waves and also the fishing net got stuck in the boat," said a fisherman.

...
