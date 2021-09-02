Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Karnataka mandates R ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka mandates RT-PCR test for passengers from select countries

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Passengers from Brazil and South Africa will be allowed to leave the airport only after testing negative
The order was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The order was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from select countries arriving at airports in the State even if they possess a negative COVID-19 report.

However, those coming from Brazil and South Africa will have to wait at the airport for test results and be allowed to leave only after testing negative.

 

"The passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, (the) Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe on arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the Standard Operating Procedure," an order said on Wednesday.

The order further said, "The passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa after providing the samples at Kempegowda International Airport/ other entry airports shall wait for the results at the airport. They shall leave the airport only after testing negative".

 

The order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar said strict tele-monitoring of these passengers should be ensured.

He also said in his order that the protocols should be periodically reviewed according to the scenario of COVID-19 in the state.

