India logs 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2021, 11:18 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 11:29 am IST
Weekly positivity rate has been below three per cent for the last 69 days
Teachers and students wait for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for them, at a school in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With 47,092 people testing positive for COVID-19, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,28,57,937, while active cases have increased to 3,89,583, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,39,529 with 509 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The number of active cases has increased to 3,89,583 and comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 per cent, ministry said.

It said that active cases increased by 11,402 in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.62 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 69 days, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,20,28,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

 

With 81.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, the cumulative doses given in the country under the vaccination drive has reached 66.30 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

 

The 509 new fatalities include 173 from Kerala and 183 from Maharashtra, the ministry said.

It said that 4,39,529 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,37,496 from Maharashtra, 37,339 from Karnataka, 34,941 from Tamil Nadu, 25,082 from Delhi, 22,825 from Uttar Pradesh, 20,961 from Kerala and 18,459 from West Bengal.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: TS Singh Deo ‘suddenly’ rushes to Delhi

Sources said that Deo was likely to meet several senior Congress leaders in Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

Kashmiri separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried quietly in Srinagar

Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zurimanz village outside north-western town of Sopore. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi govt issues SOPs for reopening of schools, colleges from Sep 1

Parental approval will be required for children to attend school. (Photo: DC File)

Former Rajya Sabha MP, senior journalist Chandan Mitra passes away

Mitra was 65 and had been ailing. (Photo: File | PTI)
