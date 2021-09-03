Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 AP High Court quashe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP High Court quashes FIR against former AG

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2021, 2:44 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 7:02 am IST
A single judge bench headed by Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy pronounced the verdict on Thursday
The court observed that the then additional advocate general Srinivas had no authority to discharge any constitutional or statutory duties and functions and had no role to play in decision making in locating the area where the capital to be established and to bring in APCRDA Act, 2014 into force. (Twitter)
 The court observed that the then additional advocate general Srinivas had no authority to discharge any constitutional or statutory duties and functions and had no role to play in decision making in locating the area where the capital to be established and to bring in APCRDA Act, 2014 into force. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed the first information report (FIR) registered against former advocate general (AG) Dammalapati Srinivas and others by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on charges of resorting to insider trading in land transactions in the Amaravati region.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy pronounced the verdict on Thursday to quash the FIR registered for offences punishable under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC in ACB police station in Guntur.

 

The court observed that the then additional advocate general Srinivas had no authority to discharge any constitutional or statutory duties and functions and had no role to play in decision making in locating the area where the capital to be established and to bring in APCRDA Act, 2014 into force. He was not privy to any information relating to the exact location of the capital city and had no role to play in identification of location to set up the capital city. The question of the accused no. 1 Srinivas disclosing the said information to the other accused and that all the accused had purchased lands based on such information, did not arise and there was no truth in such allegation, the court observed.

 

It said, “The information relating to location of capital is not confidential information and it is very much in public domain from June, 2014 itself. Right to acquire property is a constitutional right and legal right of the petitioners as citizens of the country. As they purchased lands and acquired property from the owners/sellers of the lands, who willingly and voluntarily sold them to the petitioners for valid sale consideration under registered sale deeds, the said private sale transactions cannot be criminalised and no criminal liability can be attributed to the petitioners.”

 

“The concept of offence of insider trading which is essentially an offence in the stock market relating to selling and buying of securities and bonds cannot be applied to the offences under IPC. It is totally alien to IPC and is unknown to our criminal jurisprudence under IPC. There is no dishonest concealment of fact in respect of the sale transaction in question. So, it does not amount to any deception constituting an offence under section 420 of IPC. The sellers did not sustain any loss on account of said sale transactions. So, no element of criminal liability is involved in sale transactions and no offence of conspiracy to do any illegal act or to commit an offence is made out from the facts of the case. Therefore, the prosecution of the petitioners is unjustified. It amounts to sheer abuse of process of court warranting its interference in exercise of its inherent powers under section 482 CrPC to quash the same.”

 

The court said as the accused no. 1 claimed compensation for intimidating him and harassing him, the court deemed it appropriate and to leave it open to the A-1 by granting liberty to him to claim compensation or damages against the complainant K. Srinivasa Swamy from Ongole for launching criminal proceedings against him.

...
Tags: ap high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 03 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

The court directed the state government to inform it about the actions taken on the recommendations of the Excise Commissioner for shifting certain outlets and providing basic facilities. (ANI)

Kerala High Court directs Bevco to abide by Excise Commissioner orders

While many youths in both the villages voluntarily came for vaccination, the officials identified the others and made them understand the importance and get them vaccinated. (PTI Photo)

Nadur, Kavradi set example by vaccinating all eligible population with first dose

After the execution amount was paid, DCI claimed the idling charges in 1993. (Twitter)

HMDA challenges court order to pay idling charges to DCI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has great scope to become indigenous ship-building hub: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Commissioning Ceremony of India Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha' in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Near-total communications blackout in Kashmir following death of Syed Ali Geelani

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the house of top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani in Srinagar. (AP)

MNS workers in Mumbai booked for violating COVID-19 norms on Janmashtami

A devotee holds a bag containing prayer beads on the occasion of 'Janmashtami' festival marking the birth of Hindu god Krishna outside a temple closed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming to Karnataka from Kerala

Travellers undergoing institutional quarantine will be tested on the sixth day and if the report comes out negative for COVID-19 on the seventh day, they will be allowed to go. (PTI file photo)

Jallianwala Bagh complex restored with utmost respect: Culture Ministry

Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab. (Photo: Pinterest)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->