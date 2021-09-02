Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 CBI to file FIR agai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI to file FIR against minister of Jagan cabinet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 2, 2021, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 4:17 pm IST
A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli agreed with the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati
The CBI went to the Supreme Court challenging the THC decision and the Apex Court directed the CBI to file an FIR after conducting a preliminary inquiry in the case. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The CBI went to the Supreme Court challenging the THC decision and the Apex Court directed the CBI to file an FIR after conducting a preliminary inquiry in the case. (Photo: File | ANI)

Vijayawada: CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation to file an FIR against AP Minister for education, Audimulapu Suresh and his wife Vijayalakshmi who is an IRS officer . The Supreme Court directed the CBI to conduct primary inquiry and to file FIR on the registration of the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against  IRS officer TN Vijayalakshmi and her husband minister for education Audimulapu Suresh. It may be recalled that minister Suresh challenged that registration of case against them without primary inquiry in the Telangana Court and it was struck off by the THC. But the CBI went to the Supreme Court challenging the THC decision and the Apex Court directed the CBI to file an FIR after conducting a preliminary inquiry in the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said as it asked the CBI to file its reply on whether preliminary enquiry (PE)was conducted before registration of the Disproportionate Asset (DA) case against an IRS officer and her husband Audimulapu Suresh, who is presently Andhra Pradesh Education Minister.

 

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli agreed with the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for CBI, that the High Court while hearing the petition seeking quashing of the FIR against the accused has gone into the merit of the case.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the accused IRS officer TN Vijayalakshmi and her husband, said that no PE was conducted by the agency and an FIR was registered on the basis of source information but they never disclosed the source.

...
Tags: cm ys jagan mohan reddy, disproportionate assets, cbi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Karnataka government had earlier made it mandatory for everyone coming from Kerala to get quarantined for a week even if they possess a negative RT-PCR report or have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka govt revises COVID protocol for travellers from Kerala

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Court said, veterinarians must certify the bulls before participation in Jallikattu. (PTI Photo)

Madras HC directs state govt to only use native bull breeds in Jallikattu

Kerala: Four fishermen dead after boat capsizes near Kollam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Near-total communications blackout in Kashmir following death of Syed Ali Geelani

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a road leading to the house of top separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani in Srinagar. (AP)

India logs 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

Teachers and students wait for a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special vaccination drive for them, at a school in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: TS Singh Deo ‘suddenly’ rushes to Delhi

Sources said that Deo was likely to meet several senior Congress leaders in Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Talking to Taliban does not amount to recognition, India to wait and watch

Taliban had also urged countries to reopen their missions; however, Indian missions and consulates remain shut in Afghanistan. (Representational Image: ANI)

Kashmiri separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried quietly in Srinagar

Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zurimanz village outside north-western town of Sopore. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->