CBI to file FIR against minister of Jagan cabinet

The CBI went to the Supreme Court challenging the THC decision and the Apex Court directed the CBI to file an FIR after conducting a preliminary inquiry in the case. (Photo: File | ANI)

Vijayawada: CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation to file an FIR against AP Minister for education, Audimulapu Suresh and his wife Vijayalakshmi who is an IRS officer . The Supreme Court directed the CBI to conduct primary inquiry and to file FIR on the registration of the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against IRS officer TN Vijayalakshmi and her husband minister for education Audimulapu Suresh. It may be recalled that minister Suresh challenged that registration of case against them without primary inquiry in the Telangana Court and it was struck off by the THC. But the CBI went to the Supreme Court challenging the THC decision and the Apex Court directed the CBI to file an FIR after conducting a preliminary inquiry in the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said as it asked the CBI to file its reply on whether preliminary enquiry (PE)was conducted before registration of the Disproportionate Asset (DA) case against an IRS officer and her husband Audimulapu Suresh, who is presently Andhra Pradesh Education Minister.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli agreed with the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for CBI, that the High Court while hearing the petition seeking quashing of the FIR against the accused has gone into the merit of the case.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the accused IRS officer TN Vijayalakshmi and her husband, said that no PE was conducted by the agency and an FIR was registered on the basis of source information but they never disclosed the source.