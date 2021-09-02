Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2021 Ban on selling fish ...
Ban on selling fish on Vizag footpaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 2, 2021, 2:59 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 7:25 am IST
Fisheries workers' leader Arjili Das said the city has 32 markets for fish sale involving vendors and fishermen
  The government should introduce more of hawker zones for fishermen and fish vendors so that the practice of selling fish in streets and public roads can be stopped. (Twitter)

Vishakhapatanam: Sale of fish on Vizag footpaths will not be possible as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is preparing stringent rules against such mode of vending. Strong action will be taken against ward sanitary inspectors if they fail to take action on fish vendors on footpaths including imposition of fines.

The practice is rampant in the city wherein more than 600 vendors are involved, admitted N Kishore, a veterinary officer with the GVMC.

 

He said a fish vendor was seen selling fish on the footpath in front of Visakhapatnam Joint Collector’s bungalow too.

During the regular ward visits, GVMC commissioner Srijana found vendors selling fish on the footpaths at MVP Colony. She asked sanitary inspectors to free footpaths of vendors as the space is meant for pedestrians.

Fisheries workers’ leader Arjili Das said the city has 32 markets for fish sale involving vendors and fishermen. The government should introduce more of hawker zones for fishermen and fish vendors so that the practice of selling fish in streets and public roads can be stopped.

 

The roadside sale of fish is commonly seen at China Waltair, Appughar, Ramalakshmi Apartments Junction, BRTS Road, Visalakshi Nagar, Seethammadhara, MVP Colony, Murali Nagar, Gajuwaka, KRM Colony, HB Colony, Simhachalam, and Vepagunta.

Tags: ban on selling fish
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 02 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

