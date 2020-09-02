161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Nation Current Affairs 02 Sep 2020 SC to Centre, RBI: B ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to Centre, RBI: Banks free to restructure loans, can't penalise borrowers

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
The Finance Ministry had filed affidavit before court which had asked the Centre and the RBI to review the move to charge interest on EMIs
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: Banks are free to restructure loans but they cannot penalise honest borrowers by charging interest on deferred EMI payments under the moratorium scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, a petitioner opposing the move said in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, which commenced final hearing on a batch of pleas raising the issue of interest on instalments deferred under the scheme during the moratorium period, was told that paying interest on interest is a “double whammy” for borrowers.

 

Senior counsel Rajiv Dutta, appearing for the petitioner Gajendra Sharma who has taken home loan from a bank, assailed the accrual of interests on EMIs even during the moratorium period.

“RBI came out with the scheme and we thought that we will be paying the EMI after the moratorium period and later we were told that compound interest would be charged and it will be double whammy for us as we will be paying interest on interest,” Dutta told the bench.

“They have given so much relief to banks and we are not given any relief in actual terms”, he said, adding that “there is no default on my (petitioner) part and we cannot be penalized for availing a scheme by being charged the interest on interest”.

 

Dutta claimed that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is a regulator and “not an agent of banks” and borrowers are being penalised during the COVID-19 times.

“Now the government is saying that they will restructure the loans. You restructure but don''t penalise the honest borrowers,” he said.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), told the bench that moratorium should be extended for at least six months.

“If interest can''t be waived, then please reduce it to a level on which banks pay their depositors,” he said.

 

Sundaram referred to the August 6 circular of RBI which gave power to banks to decide on moratorium to industries.

The Centre and the RBI had Tuesday told the apex court that moratorium period on repayment of loans during the COVID-19 pandemic is “extendable” by two years and several steps have been taken to help the stressed sectors.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and RBI, had said that the economy contracted by 23 per cent in the April-June quarter due to coronavirus-related lockdown and restrictions.

 

The Centre also told the top court that waiver of interest on deferred EMIs during the moratorium period would be against “the basic canons of finance” and unfair to those who repaid loans as per schedule.

RBI however come out with a scheme which provides for extension of moratorium for two years to certain stressed borrowers, the central government had informed the apex court.

The Ministry of Finance had filed an affidavit before the court which had asked the Centre and the RBI to review the move to charge interest on EMIs and interest on the interest during the moratorium period introduced under the scheme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

...
Tags: supreme court of india, bank loan, loan moratorium, bank restructuring


Latest From Nation

India, China hold another round of Brigade Commander-level talks. (PTI Photo)

India, China hold another round of military talks to defuse border tensions

There will also be no breaks during the session, which will be held from September 14 to October 1. (PTI Photo)

Parliament monsoon session: No question hour, curtailed zero hour

A worker sprays disinfectant after the government announced resumption of MTC bus services in Chennai. — PTI photo

Tamil Nadu to start passenger trains, inter-district bus services on Sept 7

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests coronavirus positive. (Photo- Twitter)

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests COVID-19 positive, under home isolation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TMC write to Zuckerberg over Facebook's alleged bias towards BJP

TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of alleged bias of Facebook towards BJP. (AFP Photo)

Sun Temple at Odisha’s Konark reopens for visitors after 5 months

Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha's Puri district.

Discipline and control frontline troops: India urges China to stop provocative acts

Chinese troops made a second failed attempt on Monday to capture the peaks on the southern banks of Pangong Tso. (PTI Photo)

Bombay HC refuses to stay JEE-Main exam, asks flood-hit students to seek re-exam

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination. (Representative Image)

Unlock 4: SOPs on metro rail operations to be released tomorrow

Some respite for metro passengers. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham