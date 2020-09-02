161st Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Discipline and control frontline troops: India urges China to stop provocative acts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Sep 2, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Since May, the Chinese Army's strategy has been to grab unoccupied land at the LAC in Ladakh sector
Chinese troops made a second failed attempt on Monday to capture the peaks on the southern banks of Pangong Tso. (PTI Photo)
 Chinese troops made a second failed attempt on Monday to capture the peaks on the southern banks of Pangong Tso. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Chinese troops made a second failed attempt on Monday to capture the peaks on the southern banks of Pangong Tso that has emerged as the latest flash point between the two armies.

“On 31st August, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

 

Through diplomatic and military channels, India has urged China “to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions.”

On Saturday night, Indian troops had preempted the PLA soldiers and occupied many peaks on the southern banks of the Pangong Tso to dominate the area.

According to sources, Chinese army on Monday night was trying to close-in on the area but were spotted by Indian troops. “PLA troops were suitably warned and they dissuaded from coming closer,” said sources.

Since May, the Chinese Army's strategy has been to grab unoccupied land at the LAC in Ladakh sector. However, on the southern banks of Pangong Tso, as soon as they saw a large number of Chinese troops moving in, Indian troops on Saturday night moved fast to occupy many peaks in a “pre-emptive move”. Control of the peaks gives the Indian Army an advantage to dominate the area as it can monitor the movements of Chinese troops

 

...
Tags: india china tensions, india china border, chinese troops, pangong tso
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


