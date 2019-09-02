Chandrayaan-2 lander separates from orbiter, to land on moon on Sep 7

Following this, there would be two deorbit manoeuvres of lander 'Vikram' to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon on September 7. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: ISRO on Monday successfully carried out the separation of lander ‘Vikram’ from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter on Monday.

During the one hour separation window starting 12.45 pm, 'Vikram' was separated at 1.15 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Following this, there would be two deorbit manoeuvres of lander 'Vikram' to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon on September 7.

The Vikram Moon Lander, named after the father of India's space mission Vikram Sarabhai on his birth centenary year, is scheduled to touch the lunar surface near its south pole on September 7 at about 1.55 am.

A rover called 'Pragyaan' would roll out from the lander to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, especially detecting the presence of water and other minerals there.