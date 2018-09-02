search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders in dark about early elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Sep 2, 2018, 12:10 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 12:10 am IST
History shows that some officials did not carry out the orders of caretaker ministers.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Hyderabad: TRS leaders are doubtful whether the Election Commission would hold elections to the state Assembly in December along with four other states. They are also worrying that officials may not listen to them if the Assembly is dissolved and they are in a caretaker government. History shows that some officials did not carry out the orders of caretaker ministers. TRS senior leader and MP G. Vinod Kumar, who is in touch with the Election Commission, told this newspaper that unless the Assembly is dissolved, it will not be possible for the Election Commission to consider holding the polls in December.

After dissolution, the Election Commission will take a decision on TS elections along with those in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The poll panel has six months to schedule elections after the Assembly is dissolved, which gives it time till March next if the House is dissolved now.
In this backdrop, TRS leaders said if the Election Commission decides not to hold the TS elections in December, the efforts of the party would be defeated.
The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2019, according to the Election Commission schedule. If it wants to wait for the final electoral rolls, the Election Commission may not hold the elections in December.

 

If the elections are to be held in December, the Election Commission will take the voters list as on January 1, 2017. If this happens, all the voters who had registered after that date may not eligible to vote in the election, an official said. After the dissolution of Assembly, the Governor will ask the Mr Chandrasekhar Rao to head a caretaker dispensation till the new government is formed. Generally, caretaker governments should not take any policy decisions.

In the past, when AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was heading a caretaker administrartion in the undivided state he took certain policy decisions on allotting land to some firms which raised a controversy. Officials will take proper care before implementing the directions or decisions of the caretaker government.

