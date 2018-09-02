search on deccanchronicle.com
Will retain power, won't surrender to Delhi, says KCR at mega rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 2, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also said that no decision has been taken on early Assembly polls in state.
'In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to Delhi leadership,' KCR said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Hyderabad: Addressing a mega rally at Ranga Reddy district, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the state will not surrender to the Centre and will retain power.

“In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to Delhi leadership,” KCR said.

 

The Telangana chief minister also said that no decision has been taken on early Assembly polls in the state, which are scheduled to take place in April next year. However, he added that he will disclose the decision whenever he will take it.

“Some media channels are saying KCR will dissolve the government. All TRS members have given me an opportunity to take a decision on the future of Telangana. I will tell you when I take a decision,” the chief minister said.

The blockbuster public meet titled 'Pragati Nivedana’ came amid speculations about the possibility of early polls to the state legislative assembly. It also commemorates the 4th anniversary of Telangana's formation.

A cabinet meeting was also held before the public meet and no decision was reportedly taken on the dissolution of the Telangana assembly.

"Shortly, another Cabinet meeting will be held where more decision are to be taken," was the cryptic reply by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari when reporters asked him whether early dissolution of the assembly came up for discussion.

Showcasing the achievements of his government in the last four years, KCR said, “I promised that if I don't give drinking water to every household through Mission Bhagiratha before next elections, I won't contest elections. No other chief minister in the country would dare to say something like this.”

In the run-up to the mega meeting, massive arrangements were made. All roads leading to the venue were decked up with TRS flags, with the city police notifying the routes open for public.

From different parts of the state, 19 roads were cleared for people to attend the meeting. At the venue, basic amenities like drinking water and toilets were also arranged for the public.

The government even built sheds for the people who reached the meeting venue a day before. Sound systems, floodlights and LED screens were also been arranged, along with 30 ambulances.

Tags: telangana pragathi nivedana sabha, trs, k chandasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




