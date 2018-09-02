search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi ‘excommunicated’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 2, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Rizvi said nobody has the right to throw anyone out of Islam no matter how big the cleric is.
Waseem Rizvi
 Waseem Rizvi

Lucknow: The chairman of the UP Shia Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi, has been  ‘excommunicated’ from Islam for not accepting the fatwa issued by Iraq’s top Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani against handing over Waqf properties for the construction of a temple of shrine. Senior Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad announced Waseem Rizvi’s ‘ouster’ from the Shia community, following the controversy over his offer of disputed land at Babri Masjid site for Ram Temple construction.

Later, talking to reporters,  Maulana Kalbe Jawwad said Shias all around the world were ‘embarrassed’ by Rizvi’s pro-temple stand. “People like Waseem Rizvi are working against Islam, either under pressure or just to please their masters. On my recent visit to Iran, people were asking me questions and I am answerable to them on the kind of things he is doing here”, he said. Maulana Jawwad also said that since Waseem Rizvi was “not a Shia anymore”, he must be removed from the post of Shia Waqf Board Chairman.

 

“A fatwa from Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani cannot be rejected.  Anyone who opposes his fatwa has no right to be called a Shia anymore. Hence, I have asked the government to remove him from the post. We have already said that whatever the court decides will be acceptable to us, but Waseem Rizvi seems to be in a hurry. How can he donate land of which he is not even the owner? He is just the caretaker. He is fooling the entire nation by saying that he is donating the land. He can donate his own house if he wants, but he cannot donate land which does not belong to him”, the Maulana said.

Meanwhile, Mr Rizvi rejected ‘excommunication’ and said, “Maulana Kalbe Jawwad is a witness in the Babri Masjid demolition case, which is why he is trying to put pressure on the Shia Waqf Board. Nobody has the right to throw anyone out of Islam, no matter how big the cleric is”.The controversy began some months ago when Mr Rizvi announced that he would offer the disputed land at Babri Masjid site for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A Kanpur-based educationist, Dr Mazhar Naqvi, had posted a query on the legality of the announcement and Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani’s fatwa was in response to this query.

Tags: waseem rizvi, shia waqf board, excommunicated




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Day 3: Jos Buttler top-scores with 69 runs as teams share spoils

Jos Buttler celebrates on reaching his fifty. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against Robert Vadra, Ex-Haryana CM Hooda in 2008 land deal

Robert Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to 'divert' attention. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to repeat history with an all-women bench on September 5

The Supreme Court will repeat history this week as an all-women bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee will hold court on September 5. (Photo: File)

Hopeful of getting UAE aid: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said he does not believe that the stand of the Centre would continue. (Photo: Twitter | CMOKerala)

Attempt made to influence me, says Supreme Court judge

Justice Indira Banerjee said during the hearing that sometimes even senior members of the bar start talking about pending cases after customary meetings. (Photo: File)

Cow attacks BJP MP Liadhar Vaghela, admitted in ICU with rib, head injuries

83-year-old Gujarat MP Liladhar Vaghela was out for a walk when a stray cow attacked him outside his residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham