Prakash Ambedkar stokes controversy with comment on PM Modi

Published Sep 2, 2018, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 12:00 am IST
Taking a jibe at Mr Modi, Mr Ambedkar said, “Tick 20 is enough to kill a rat; a gun is not needed.”
Prakash Ambedkar.
Mumbai: Dalit leader and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday stoked a fresh controversy with a comment on the alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  Rubbishing the police’s claims about a Maoist conspiracy to end “Modi Raj” with ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type plot,’ Mr Ambedkar said, “Tick 20 (a pesticide) is enough to kill a rat; a gun is not needed.”

On Friday, the Maharashtra police claimed that it had conclusive proof to link five left-wing activists, who were arrested recently, to Maoist activities. The police also referred to an email between Rona Wilson, one of the arrested activists, and a Maoist leader, speaking of ending the “Modi Raj with a Rajiv Gandhi-type assassination incident.” Commenting on the issue in a television interview, Mr Ambedkar said letters shown by the police in the press conference on Friday were not alluding to killing the Prime Minister. 

 

He said the letter only mentioned about Rajiv Gandhi type plot. He further stated that the police had needlessly linked letters with the assassination conspiracy. Taking a jibe at Mr Modi, Mr Ambedkar said, “Tick 20 is enough to kill a rat; a gun is not needed.”

