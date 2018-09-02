search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Moeen Ali was the pick of the English bowlers. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 4: Visitors stare at defeat after losing Rahane
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Not newborns but medical waste found at empty plot, say Kolkata cops

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2018, 9:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 9:11 pm IST
Initially, police said they were verifying if bags recovered from Haridebpur area contained bodies of newborns or foetuses.
The plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning the patch. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning the patch. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: The 14 plastic bags recovered from a vacant piece of land in the southern part of Kolkata contained only medical waste and not bodies of newborns or foetuses as stated earlier, police said on Sunday.

Initially, police officials said they were verifying whether the bags recovered from the Haridebpur area contained bodies of newborns or foetuses.

 

Later at a press conference, DC South West Division Nilanjan Biswas said it appeared the bags contained foetuses.

Following what seemed a shocking revelation, Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and other officials rushed to the spot.

Within an hour of his earlier comment, Biswas took a U-turn saying after examination at a hospital it was found that the bags contained medical waste and there was "no sign of any human foetus".

The plastic bags actually contained medical waste, it was found later, another official said.

The plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning the patch, the official said.

Tags: kolkata, kolkata police, crime, medical waste
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman fired for not wearing a bra files human rights complaint against employer

The manager at the golf club told Christina that the rule was meant to protect her from members (Photo: Pixabay)
 

BDSM fan suffers severe kidney injury after being spanked 1000 times on buttocks

The man was left with bruises on his buttocks and thighs but recovered within days (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

The train left Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reached Ooty by 2:40 pm. (Representational Image | Facebook Screengrab)
 

Twitter slams Sabbir Rahman post claims of eve-teasing Sania Mirza in Bangladesh

On Saturday, Bangladeshi media had reported that the Indian tennis star was molested by the 26-year-old cricketer as Shoaib Malik had written an official complaint to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman. (Photo: AP)
 

Sania Mirza eve-teased by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, claims Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been reportedly subject to eve-teasing by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, according to her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Now you can get onboard the iconic 34-years old Discovery Space Shuttle

Discovery flew every kind of mission the Space Shuttle was designed to fly, from Hubble’s deployment to the delivery and assembly of International Space Station modules and more. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will retain power, won't surrender to Delhi, says KCR at mega rally

'In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to Delhi leadership,' KCR said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

After floods, rat fever hits Kerala; water-borne diseases claim 7 lives

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing. (Photo: File | PTI)

I am Thalaivar’s son, will do what I said: Alagiri on his Sept 5 rally

Alagiri, who has been claiming since Karunanidhi's death that loyal party workers were with him, had earlier said the DMK would face threat after his rally. (Photo: File | ANI)

Worm found in vegetable biryani at IKEA store in Hyderabad, notice issued

Food safety and health officials visited the IKEA store and collected food samples on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Maoism, forced conversion big threat to India, says BJP training manual

Forced conversion disturbs atmosphere of cohesion, BJP guidebook says, accusing some political parties of either 'promoting' conversions or extending 'mute support'. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham