search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks ban on Hindu Courts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Sep 2, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 12:40 am IST
PIL seeks ban on ‘Hindu Courts’ being set up by the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha.
Allahabad High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Allahabad High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: The Allahabad high court has admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking  a ban on the so-called ‘Hindu Courts’ being set up by the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha. The PIL has been filed by one Ankit Singh through his counsel Rohan Gupta   who has asked for the court’s directives on the Hindu courts.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dilip B. Bhonsale and Justice Yashwant Varma has sent notices to Meerut district magistrate where the first Hindu court has been set up. The district magistrate has bene asked to file his reply by September 11. Notices have also been sent to the president of Mahasabha Abhishek Agarwal and national secretary of the Mahasabha Dr Pooja Shakun Pandey who is also the self proclaimed ‘judge’ of the Hindu court.

 

The petitioner has sought effective steps to disband and diffuse all existing and proposed courts to be set by the Mahasabha and a ban on rendering judicial services of any kind. According to the petition the “Hindu Courts are wholly illegal, an outrage to the Constitution and an affront to the judiciary and must be stamped out ruthlessly. It must be noted that such courts created without any statutory sanction are wholly illegal and are squarely covered under the definition of kangaroo courts”.

Tags: allahabad high court, hindu court, akhil bhartiya hindu mahasabha




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Day 3: Jos Buttler top-scores with 69 runs as teams share spoils

Jos Buttler celebrates on reaching his fifty. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against Robert Vadra, Ex-Haryana CM Hooda in 2008 land deal

Robert Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to 'divert' attention. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to repeat history with an all-women bench on September 5

The Supreme Court will repeat history this week as an all-women bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee will hold court on September 5. (Photo: File)

Hopeful of getting UAE aid: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said he does not believe that the stand of the Centre would continue. (Photo: Twitter | CMOKerala)

Attempt made to influence me, says Supreme Court judge

Justice Indira Banerjee said during the hearing that sometimes even senior members of the bar start talking about pending cases after customary meetings. (Photo: File)

Cow attacks BJP MP Liadhar Vaghela, admitted in ICU with rib, head injuries

83-year-old Gujarat MP Liladhar Vaghela was out for a walk when a stray cow attacked him outside his residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham