search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Moeen Ali was the pick of the English bowlers. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 4: Visitors stare at defeat after losing Rahane
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No poison found in Unnao rape case witness’ body: Police

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2018, 9:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 9:21 pm IST
Yunus had died on August 18 and his body was sent for postmortem examination as victim's uncle had alleged foul play in his death.
Yunus was a witness in the CBI case registered after the death of the father of a minor who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Yunus was a witness in the CBI case registered after the death of the father of a minor who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: The forensic science laboratory (FSL) report of Yunus, a witness in the Unnao rape case who died recently, has ruled out poisoning as the cause of his death, a senior police official said Sunday

"The FSL report of Yunus has been received by SP Unnao. No poison has been detected in the viscera that were sent for chemical analysis," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said in Lucknow.

 

"This should end all speculation and settle the cause of his death beyond doubt", he added.

Yunus had died on August 18 and his body was exhumed on August 25 and sent for postmortem examination as the victim's uncle had alleged foul play in his death.

On Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also termed the death "mysterious" and his burial "hurried".

The man's family, however, had said he died due to a liver ailment for which he was being treated since 2013.

Yunus was a witness in the CBI case registered after the death of the father of a minor who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The rape victim's father died in April after being beaten up, allegedly by Sengar's brother and others.

Tags: unnao rape case, up police, forensic science laboratory, kuldeep singh sengar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman fired for not wearing a bra files human rights complaint against employer

The manager at the golf club told Christina that the rule was meant to protect her from members (Photo: Pixabay)
 

BDSM fan suffers severe kidney injury after being spanked 1000 times on buttocks

The man was left with bruises on his buttocks and thighs but recovered within days (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

The train left Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reached Ooty by 2:40 pm. (Representational Image | Facebook Screengrab)
 

Twitter slams Sabbir Rahman post claims of eve-teasing Sania Mirza in Bangladesh

On Saturday, Bangladeshi media had reported that the Indian tennis star was molested by the 26-year-old cricketer as Shoaib Malik had written an official complaint to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman. (Photo: AP)
 

Sania Mirza eve-teased by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, claims Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been reportedly subject to eve-teasing by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, according to her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Now you can get onboard the iconic 34-years old Discovery Space Shuttle

Discovery flew every kind of mission the Space Shuttle was designed to fly, from Hubble’s deployment to the delivery and assembly of International Space Station modules and more. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not newborns but medical waste found at empty plot, say Kolkata cops

The plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area when labourers were cleaning the patch. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Will retain power, won't surrender to Delhi, says KCR at mega rally

'In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to Delhi leadership,' KCR said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

After floods, rat fever hits Kerala; water-borne diseases claim 7 lives

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing. (Photo: File | PTI)

I am Thalaivar’s son, will do what I said: Alagiri on his Sept 5 rally

Alagiri, who has been claiming since Karunanidhi's death that loyal party workers were with him, had earlier said the DMK would face threat after his rally. (Photo: File | ANI)

Worm found in vegetable biryani at IKEA store in Hyderabad, notice issued

Food safety and health officials visited the IKEA store and collected food samples on Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham