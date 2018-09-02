search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad twin bomb blasts: At Rs 7.4 cr, bill for housing 5 blast accused mounting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Sep 2, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Blast victims with grave injuries continue fight for compensation.
File photo of Gokul Chat bhandar that witnessed an explosion in August 2007. (Image: DC)
  File photo of Gokul Chat bhandar that witnessed an explosion in August 2007. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: For over 32 months, the TS government has spent Rs 7.47 crore on guarding the five accused in the Lumbini Park-Gokul Chat blast cases who have been lodged in isolated units in Chanchalguda and Cherlapally Central prisons. Their food bill amounted to about Rs 6 lakh for two years and eight months, according to data provided in response to an RTI query filed by this correspondent. This expense excludes the multiple trips from the prisons to the Nampally Court for the trial and also visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad where the five are accused in other terror and arms cases.

If the travel cum security arrangements are taken into consideration, the sum would again run into crores. Ironically, the blast victims with organ losses continue to fight for compensation of Rs 20 lakh even 11 years after the blast while crores are spent over guarding the five who are accused of killing 44 innocent people and leaving 65, including children, students and women, critically injured. 

 

The four suspects Md. Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shai, Akbar Ismai Chowdary, Anik Shafique Sayeed and Farooq Shafuddin Tankash were involved in the twin blasts at Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat. While the fifth suspect, Md. Tarique Anjum Ashan, was involved in the third IED case which was defused by the police at Dilsukhnagar foot-over-bridge. The five were brought to the Central prison at Chanchalguda on December 4, 2015. Since then, they have been kept in isolated cells . 

According to the information gathered, Chanchalguda prison has isolated 20, 8x10 sqft, high security cells with attached bathrooms. Out of 20 cells, nine are occupied by accused to be ISI agents and five were earlier occupied by the twin blast perpetrators before they were moved to Cherlapally on June 23, 2015.

 Eight guards watched over the suspects for 29 months and 22 days at a cost of Rs 30,000 per month at Chanchalguda. After they were shifted to Cherlapally in June this year, two round-the-clock security men now guard them. The total expenditure incurred is Rs 7.47 crore. Also each prisoner’s daily food expense, including milk and non-vegetarian meal on Sundays, amounts to Rs 125. This per day charge includes a bed, blanket, towel, soap and hair oil. The expenditure on food for 32 months summed up to Rs 6 lakh. This excludes electricity bill, cable charge for television and two phone calls made to family members.  

Tags: hyderabad twin bomb blasts, ts government, nampally court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad twin blast accused appeal for Bakrid prayers venue turned down
Hyderabad twin blasts: Court ‘likely’ to shift to Cherlapally


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Day 3: Jos Buttler top-scores with 69 runs as teams share spoils

Jos Buttler celebrates on reaching his fifty. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against Robert Vadra, Ex-Haryana CM Hooda in 2008 land deal

Robert Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to 'divert' attention. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to repeat history with an all-women bench on September 5

The Supreme Court will repeat history this week as an all-women bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee will hold court on September 5. (Photo: File)

Hopeful of getting UAE aid: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said he does not believe that the stand of the Centre would continue. (Photo: Twitter | CMOKerala)

Attempt made to influence me, says Supreme Court judge

Justice Indira Banerjee said during the hearing that sometimes even senior members of the bar start talking about pending cases after customary meetings. (Photo: File)

Cow attacks BJP MP Liadhar Vaghela, admitted in ICU with rib, head injuries

83-year-old Gujarat MP Liladhar Vaghela was out for a walk when a stray cow attacked him outside his residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham