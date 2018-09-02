search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE insists on ‘no homework’ for classes I & II

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SABLOO THOMAS
Published Sep 2, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 1:16 am IST
CBSE regional officer Tarun Kumar told DC that action would be taken against schools which violated the assurance.
As per norms, schools cannot prescribe any subject other than language and mathematics for class 1 and 2.
 As per norms, schools cannot prescribe any subject other than language and mathematics for class 1 and 2.

Thiruvananthapuram: The CBSE has decided to reduce the weight of schoolbags and asked all affiliated schools to stop giving homework to children of standard I and II. It has sought a written assurance from the teachers and principals of the schools in this regard.

CBSE regional officer Tarun Kumar told DC that action would be taken against schools which violated the assurance.

 

Earlier, the CBSE had banned homework in standard I and II as per the directive of the Madras High Court which said that schoolchildren are neither weightlifters nor schoolbags load containers.

The court directed the Central government to instruct the state governments and union territories to reduce the weight of school bags and do away with homework for classes I and II.

It asked the Centre to formulate a policy forthwith on the lines of the Children School Bags (Limitation on Weight) Bill, 2006 and direct the state governments not to prescribe any homework for class I and II students in the state board, matriculation and Anglo-Indian schools.

As per norms, schools cannot prescribe any subject other than language and mathematics for class 1 and 2. For classes till standard V, the CBSE prescribes only environment science and for Classes 2 to 5 mathematics. The judge posted the matter after four weeks for a compliance report by the centre, the state governments and the union territories.

Tags: cbse, madras high court
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Day 3: Jos Buttler top-scores with 69 runs as teams share spoils

Jos Buttler celebrates on reaching his fifty. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against Robert Vadra, Ex-Haryana CM Hooda in 2008 land deal

Robert Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to 'divert' attention. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to repeat history with an all-women bench on September 5

The Supreme Court will repeat history this week as an all-women bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee will hold court on September 5. (Photo: File)

Hopeful of getting UAE aid: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said he does not believe that the stand of the Centre would continue. (Photo: Twitter | CMOKerala)

Attempt made to influence me, says Supreme Court judge

Justice Indira Banerjee said during the hearing that sometimes even senior members of the bar start talking about pending cases after customary meetings. (Photo: File)

Cow attacks BJP MP Liadhar Vaghela, admitted in ICU with rib, head injuries

83-year-old Gujarat MP Liladhar Vaghela was out for a walk when a stray cow attacked him outside his residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham