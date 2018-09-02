search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Moeen Ali was the pick of the English bowlers. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 4: Visitors stare at defeat after losing Rahane
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Maoism, forced conversion big threat to India, says BJP training manual

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2018, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 6:55 pm IST
BJP training guidebook, meant to orient its workers to its ideology, says Maoists in India enjoy 'regular support from Pakistan and China'.
Forced conversion disturbs atmosphere of cohesion, BJP guidebook says, accusing some political parties of either 'promoting' conversions or extending 'mute support'. (Representational Image)
 Forced conversion disturbs atmosphere of cohesion, BJP guidebook says, accusing some political parties of either 'promoting' conversions or extending 'mute support'. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) training guidebook, which is meant to orient its workers and office-bearers to its ideology and views on key issues, says that Maoists in India enjoy "regular support from Pakistan and China", making them a big threat to the country's internal security.

It says that Maoists, also called Naxals, are "reportedly conspiring to conduct joint strikes with the support of terrorist outfits active in north-eastern states".

 

The issue of Naxalism and the support it may enjoy has come into prominence with the recent arrests of some alleged Naxal activists by the Maharashtra Police, which has invited condemnation from opposition parties and rights groups with the BJP stoutly defending the police action.

Besides "Maoism", the party's training guidebook also identifies "forced conversion" as an internal challenge. It claims that a conspiracy to change the demography of the country has been going on for several years in the guise of "Jihadi" and "Masihi", an apparent reference to proselytizing works of some Christian groups, activities backed by money and muscle power.

"It is a big internal threat to the country. Some external agencies are also involved in conversions and they widely use money and goons for these activities," the manual says.

"The speed of conversion has been so high in some states that it has completely changed their demography. People in such states are extremely agitated over it and that anger may prove to be explosive any time," it adds.

Forced conversion disturbs the atmosphere of brotherhood and social cohesion, the guidebook says, accusing some political parties of either "promoting" conversions or extending "mute support".

Among the economic challenges, it cites the social, economic and caste census of 2015 to say that a big part of the country's population is forced to live below the poverty line.

Blaming the previous Congress governments, it says the 60-year-rule of the opposition in the county rendered over 60 per cent rural population "economically deprived".

Tags: bjp, maoism, forced conversion, bjp training guidebook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman fired for not wearing a bra files human rights complaint against employer

The manager at the golf club told Christina that the rule was meant to protect her from members (Photo: Pixabay)
 

BDSM fan suffers severe kidney injury after being spanked 1000 times on buttocks

The man was left with bruises on his buttocks and thighs but recovered within days (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

The train left Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reached Ooty by 2:40 pm. (Representational Image | Facebook Screengrab)
 

Twitter slams Sabbir Rahman post claims of eve-teasing Sania Mirza in Bangladesh

On Saturday, Bangladeshi media had reported that the Indian tennis star was molested by the 26-year-old cricketer as Shoaib Malik had written an official complaint to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman. (Photo: AP)
 

Sania Mirza eve-teased by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, claims Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been reportedly subject to eve-teasing by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, according to her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Now you can get onboard the iconic 34-years old Discovery Space Shuttle

Discovery flew every kind of mission the Space Shuttle was designed to fly, from Hubble’s deployment to the delivery and assembly of International Space Station modules and more. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bodies of 14 babies wrapped in plastic bags found at empty Kolkata plot: cops

The bodies were found at the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area during a cleaning drive. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mehul Choksi's properties are money laundering assets: PMLA authority

Mehul Choksi is at present based in the Caribbean nation of Antigua and India has sought his extradition from that country. (Photo: File)

Follow ‘mandatory parameters’ if you want funds for metro projects: Centre to states

As per the ministry's parameters, various types of lights depending on the location of installation should be provided at underground metro stations. (Representational Image)

Not a picnic place: SC slams tax department for making ‘misleading statement’

The bench, also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta, also noted in its order that the plea was filed by the IT department after a delay of 596 days and 'inadequate and unconvincing explanation' was given for the delay. (Photo: File)

In Madhya Pradesh, RTI activist asked to pay GST to obtain information

'It is unfair and illegal for a public authority to charge CGST and SGST for supply of information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act,' he said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham