search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Moeen Ali was the pick of the English bowlers. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 4: Visitors stare at defeat after losing Rahane
 
Nation, Current Affairs

After floods, rat fever hits Kerala; water-borne diseases claim 7 lives

PTI
Published Sep 2, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
Out of around 350 people with suspected symptoms of rat fever, more than 150 cases were tested positive in last 5 days.
As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing. (Photo: File | PTI)
 As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Outbreak of water-borne diseases in Kerala has claimed seven lives since August 29, prompting the state government to issue an alert to the people to maintain extra vigil.

Three people died of leptospirosis (rat fever) on Sunday, health officials said adding that the number of fever cases was also on the rise.

 

Around 350 people with suspected symptoms of leptospirosis took treatment in different parts of the state, and out of them more than 150 cases were tested positive in the last five days, health officials said.

Most cases of leptospirosis were reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Noting that state government has taken all necessary precautions, Health Minister K K Shailaja said people who had come in contact with flood water, should maintain extra vigil.

Those engaged in cleaning operations should take the prescribed dose of Doxycyclin, she said adding that people should not go for self-medication if they catch a fever.

Enough stock of the medicine was available in all health centres and government hospitals in the state, she added.

Over a fortnight after the massive floods ravaged the state, affecting nearly 55 lakh people, about 13,000 people were still in various relief camps, State Disaster Control Room officials said.

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.

Tags: kerala, kerala floods, rat feve
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman fired for not wearing a bra files human rights complaint against employer

The manager at the golf club told Christina that the rule was meant to protect her from members (Photo: Pixabay)
 

BDSM fan suffers severe kidney injury after being spanked 1000 times on buttocks

The man was left with bruises on his buttocks and thighs but recovered within days (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

The train left Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reached Ooty by 2:40 pm. (Representational Image | Facebook Screengrab)
 

Twitter slams Sabbir Rahman post claims of eve-teasing Sania Mirza in Bangladesh

On Saturday, Bangladeshi media had reported that the Indian tennis star was molested by the 26-year-old cricketer as Shoaib Malik had written an official complaint to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman. (Photo: AP)
 

Sania Mirza eve-teased by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, claims Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been reportedly subject to eve-teasing by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, according to her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Now you can get onboard the iconic 34-years old Discovery Space Shuttle

Discovery flew every kind of mission the Space Shuttle was designed to fly, from Hubble’s deployment to the delivery and assembly of International Space Station modules and more. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I am Thalaivar’s son, will do what I said: Alagiri on his Sept 5 rally

Alagiri, who has been claiming since Karunanidhi's death that loyal party workers were with him, had earlier said the DMK would face threat after his rally. (Photo: File | ANI)

Worm found in vegetable biryani at IKEA store in Hyderabad, notice issued

Food safety and health officials visited the IKEA store and collected food samples on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Maoism, forced conversion big threat to India, says BJP training manual

Forced conversion disturbs atmosphere of cohesion, BJP guidebook says, accusing some political parties of either 'promoting' conversions or extending 'mute support'. (Representational Image)

Bodies of 14 babies wrapped in plastic bags found at empty Kolkata plot: cops

The bodies were found at the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the Haridebpur Police station area during a cleaning drive. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mehul Choksi's properties are money laundering assets: PMLA authority

Mehul Choksi is at present based in the Caribbean nation of Antigua and India has sought his extradition from that country. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham