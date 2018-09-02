Adjournments cause backlog, says President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed concerns over the huge pendency of cases in various courts across the country and said frequent adjournments sought by lawyers is one of the reasons for delay in disposal. Inaugurating a national conference on “Technology, Training, and Infrastructure: Key to Speedy Justice” organized by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) at Vigyan Bhavan, President pointed out that there is a backlog of 3.3 crore cases in various courts.

He cited several reasons for pendency of cases including the infrastructure gaps and frequent adjournments took by the lawyers in the courts. There is a culture of seeking adjournments as a norm rather than an exception. He said new thinking is gradually taking place on frequent adjournments.