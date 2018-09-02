search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

7 dead, over 30 hurt as two buses collide near Salem

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN
Published Sep 2, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 1:30 am IST
At least 30 other passengers from both the buses including the two bus drivers’ who were critically injured.
One of the buses destroyed in the collision near Salem on Saturday. (Photo:DC)
 One of the buses destroyed in the collision near Salem on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Salem: In a horrifying road disaster that saw two buses collide head-on in Salem district in the wee hours of Saturday, seven persons, four of them from one Kerala family were killed on the spot and over 30 persons injured. Police said one of the buses involved in the accident at Mamangam near here, was bound for Krishnagiri from Salem, while the other one coming from the opposite direction was a luxury coach from Bengaluru proceeding towards Kerala.

It was a pathetic site on Bengaluru-Salem National highway, as the Krishnagiri-bound private bus had initially smashed a mini-van carrying flowers that was parked on one side of the road, ran through the centre median and crashed into the omnibus from Bengaluru coming on the opposite lane, causing the latter to turn turtle. At least seven persons in the luxury coach were killed on the spot. 

 

Even as the Salem-Krishnagiri bus had been almost fully destroyed under the impact of the multiple crashes, passengers trapped in both buses screamed aloud, prompting staff of a nearby petrol pump and people from nearby villages to rush to the spot in the dark of night and began to retrieve the injured. 

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel who also rushed to the spot on information, pulled out at least seven bodies from the mangled remains of the Kerala-bound luxury coach. The deceased travelers, all from the latter coach, included: J. M. Jacob (58), Sanu V Cherian (28), C G. Vincent (35), his wife Tinu Joseph (32), her father George Joseph (60), and mother Alphonsa (55).

At least 30 other passengers from both the buses including the two bus drivers’ who were critically injured, were rushed to various private hospitals in Salem, besides the Mohan Kumaramangalam government hospital in Salem town. The Chief Minister, Mr. Edappadi K Palaniswami and district collector, Ms Rohini Bhajubhakare, besides other top officials including the police, visited the injured at the government hospital. Mr. Palaniswami directed the doctors to give the best possible treatment to the injured persons. 

People near the accident site said the mishap occurred around 1: 30 am and the passengers were in deep sleep when they were awakened by a loud thud. As the omni bus turned turtle, passengers trapped inside cried aloud for help, they said. 

Police and official sources, citing findings of initial investigations, said the driver of the Krishnagiri-bound bus from Salem had dozed off, leading to the multiple crashes. Initially, the mini-van got hit, followed by the bus going over the road divider and crashing head-on with the Kerala-bound omnibus from Bengaluru. The seventh deceased is yet to be identified. The Sooramangalam police are investigating. 

Tags: road disaster, kerala family, luxury coach, 7 dead
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Salem




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Day 3: Jos Buttler top-scores with 69 runs as teams share spoils

Jos Buttler celebrates on reaching his fifty. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

FIR against Robert Vadra, Ex-Haryana CM Hooda in 2008 land deal

Robert Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to 'divert' attention. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to repeat history with an all-women bench on September 5

The Supreme Court will repeat history this week as an all-women bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee will hold court on September 5. (Photo: File)

Hopeful of getting UAE aid: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said he does not believe that the stand of the Centre would continue. (Photo: Twitter | CMOKerala)

Attempt made to influence me, says Supreme Court judge

Justice Indira Banerjee said during the hearing that sometimes even senior members of the bar start talking about pending cases after customary meetings. (Photo: File)

Cow attacks BJP MP Liadhar Vaghela, admitted in ICU with rib, head injuries

83-year-old Gujarat MP Liladhar Vaghela was out for a walk when a stray cow attacked him outside his residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham