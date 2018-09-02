search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

5 injured after plane skids off runway in Nepal's Kathmandu

ANI
Published Sep 2, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 11:56 am IST
The aircraft, bearing the call sign 9NAHW, was carrying 21 passengers from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu.
Five of the passengers sustained minor injuries without any serious threats, while remaining passengers and the crew members were safe. (Representational Image)
 Five of the passengers sustained minor injuries without any serious threats, while remaining passengers and the crew members were safe. (Representational Image)

Kathmandu: A domestic aircraft of a private air service provider skidded off the runway of Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) here, injuring five passengers on board.

"The aircraft, bearing the call sign 9NAHW, was carrying 21 passengers from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu. It skidded off the runway at around 8:30 pm local time on Saturday," TIA General Manager Raj Kumar Chettri told ANI.

 

According to Chettri, five of the passengers sustained minor injuries without any serious threats, while remaining passengers and the crew members were safe.

The airport is, however, shut for maintenance as the decade-old runway bears cracks on the surface.

Tags: kathmandu airport, plane skids off runway, tribhuwan international airport (tia)
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

The train left Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reached Ooty by 2:40 pm. (Representational Image | Facebook Screengrab)
 

Twitter slams Sabbir Rahman post claims of eve-teasing Sania Mirza in Bangladesh

On Saturday, Bangladeshi media had reported that the Indian tennis star was molested by the 26-year-old cricketer as Shoaib Malik had written an official complaint to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman. (Photo: AP)
 

Sania Mirza eve-teased by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, claims Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been reportedly subject to eve-teasing by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, according to her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Now you can get onboard the iconic 34-years old Discovery Space Shuttle

Discovery flew every kind of mission the Space Shuttle was designed to fly, from Hubble’s deployment to the delivery and assembly of International Space Station modules and more. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chidambaram slams Modi; seeks details of bad loans under NDA

The Prime Minister on Saturday blamed the Congress-led UPA government for non-performing assets. (Photo: File)

Pentagon cancels USD 300 mn aid to Pakistan for failing to curb militants

The funds were part of a broader suspension in aid to Pakistan announced by President Trump. He had accused Pakistan of rewarding past assistance with 'nothing but lies and deceit'. (Photo:AP)

Political missiles will be fired, says Akhilesh on uncle Shivpal's new party

Akhilesh Yadav claimed the development showed there was no nepotism in the Samajwadi Party. (Photo: File)

Mother strangles 7-month-old daughter to death in Delhi, arrested

The accused claimed that she considered the infant responsible for their family's 'medical and financial problems.' (Representational image)

After CM praises MP roads abroad, minister says Oppn can leave if they have issues

The claim had faced flak from opposition parties like the Congress as well as social media users who uploaded several pictures of potholed roads in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham