Rainfall to be normal in Telangana in August-September: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Aug 2, 2022, 9:41 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2022, 9:41 pm IST
 Rainfall in Hyderabad( DC )

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon would be normal in August September, as against a very wet July.

It said the southwest districts would receive above-normal rainfall. It would be in the normal range in the central districts and below normal in North Telangana.

Meanwhile, the city on Monday experienced sudden spells of heavy rain, leading to inundation and water-logging at many places. Just as suddenly, it turned sunny in the evening.

Prasanthnagar topped the charts with 84 mm of rainfall followed by West Maredpally at 81.3 mm and Madhusudhannagar at 69.3 mm.

The state average rainfall on Monday was 4.1 mm, and the highest recorded rainfall statewide was in Rajapur, Mahbubnagar, at 74.5 mm.

In terms of district aveages Vikarabad recorded the highest rainfall at 93 mm, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 84 mm and Hyderabad at 81.3 mm.

The IMD, meanwhile, issued yellow warning stating that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning could be expteced. The city would have a generally cloudy sky and experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

