  
Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2022 LS deadlock ends, MP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LS deadlock ends, MPs return

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 2, 2022, 12:59 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2022, 12:59 am IST
Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)
 Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The deadlock in Lok Sabha ended on Monday after the suspension of four Congress MPs was revoked. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and T.N. Prathapan, who were suspended for the session after they waved placards during a protest in the House, walked in to participate in the discussion under Rule 193 on price rise.

As the House passed the motion revoking their suspension, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that such protests lower the dignity of the House and must not be repeated. During the discussion on price rise, members raised issues of rising fuel prices resulting in inflation.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that despite global issues like Covid, Ukraine-Russia war, the Indian economy is robust and inflation is well within 7 per cent.

She said there is zero probability of India slipping into stagflation or recession as MPs expressed concerns that India may face an economic crisis like Sri Lanka. “On Saturday, Raghuram Rajan (ex-RBI governor) said ‘RBI has done a good job in increasing foreign exchange reserves, insulating India from problems being faced by neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka’.

Differentiating India from its vulnerable neighbours, Raghuram Rajan further added ‘New Delhi is less indebted’, calling it a good sign,” Ms Sitharaman said. However, as the FM countered Opposition points, the Congress, DMK and other MPs walked out before the FM could complete her reply. Citing GST and macro data, Sitharaman said the Indian economy is getting robust.

...
Tags: lok sabha disrupted
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The complainant said that her husband stopped working and became an alcoholic and started harassing her for more money. (Respresentational Image)

Housewife lodges dowry harassment complaint against ‘pervert’ husband in Hyd

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy — DC File Image

Bail plea of Viveka murder accused dismissed

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

RTI ‘war’: Toddy tappers corp not paid, finds Bandi

Due to heavy rains, about 40 people are believed to have died. In 934 villages, 12,704 houses got damaged and 1456 livestock died, but officially nothing has come out yet, Revanth said. — DC Image

Revanth scoffs at KCR’s Delhi tour



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt confirms India's first monkeypox death

A technician wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) gestures next to a biohazard sign inside a molecular laboratory facility set up to test for the monkeypox disease during its inauguration at the King Institute in Chennai on July 28, 2022. (AFP)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Three more RS MPs suspended for a week after Well protests

Members protest in well of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Droupadi Murmu: My being President is success for all poor

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind posing with the new President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (AFP)

Modi asks UN to probe killing of BSF personnel in Congo peacekeeping

A UN soldier is seen as demonstrators carry a poster against the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) at the UN facilities in Goma on July 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->