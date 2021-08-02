Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2021 TN fisherman sustain ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN fisherman sustains head injuries in firing by Lankan Navy personnel

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2021, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 12:12 pm IST
A group of fishermen were fishing in the sea southeast off the Kodiakarai coast near the International Maritime Boundary Line
Nagapattinam District Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj visited Nagapattinam GH and interacted with the affected fishermen. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Nagapattinam District Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj visited Nagapattinam GH and interacted with the affected fishermen. (Representational Image/PTI)

Nagapattinam: A fisherman belonging to Nagapattinam district sustained head injuries as Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire when he was fishing along with others off the Kodiakarai coast.

A total of 10 fishermen belonging to Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam hamlets ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat from Nagapattinam port on July 28, Nagapattinam fisheries department officials said.

 

When they were fishing in the sea southeast off the Kodiakarai coast near the International Maritime Boundary Line on the wee hours of Monday, a fast craft of personnel belonging to the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire at the boats that were fishing in the vicinity, officials added.

"Lankan Navy personnel started attacking many boats in the area. First, they threw stones and then opened fire. One of the bullets came towards our boat and it pierced a partition and hit one among us named Kalaiselvan. The bullet scratched his head and he fell down unconscious," Deepanraj, one of the fishermen who was in the boat, said.

 

"We immediately turned our boat towards the coast and rushed Kalaiselvan to Nagapattinam GH. Since the bullet first pierced the boat before hitting him, he has escaped with head injuries," he added.

He stressed that the Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire when the fishermen were fishing within the Indian limits.

The injured fisherman hailed from Akkaraipettai hamlet in this district.

Nagapattinam District Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj visited Nagapattinam GH and interacted with the affected fishermen.

He enquired about the incident.

 

The Coastal Security Group police, Q branch, and Fisheries department officials are conducting enquiries.

The incident led to tension in fishing hamlets of Nagapattinam district.

...
Tags: tamil nadu fishermen, sri lankan navy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Nagapattinam


Latest From Nation

The Tourism sector had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 33,675 crore due to the COVID-19 situation. (Photo: ANI/File)

Kerala govt to implement 'revolving fund scheme' in tourism sector

The bench had on July 5 expressed shock after PUCL filed an application alleging misuse of the scrapped provision by authorities. (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre says states should implement 2015 judgement scrapping Section 66A of IT Act

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bommai in Delhi to consult BJP chief on cabinet expansion

Almost 300 stray dogs poisoned to death in AP, alleges animal rights group



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China set up a hotline at LAC in Sikkim

This is the second hotline in the Sikkim sector with the Chinese Army. (Representational image: PTI)

40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 related deaths in India

A health worker counts syringes as she prepares to inoculate traders and shopkeepers with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination camp in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)

After BSY ouster, Shivraj's Delhi visit stirs rumours of leadership change

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->