SC to hear Andhra's petition against Telangana alleging denial of water share

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against Telangana, alleging the latter's denial of legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes.

The plea, filed in July, states that Telangana seriously depleted Srisailam Dam reservoir's water quantity on account of use of power generation, and added that it requested the state to stop the same, but was not complied with.

The two Telugu states, which have been involved in an unending dispute, were issued a notification from the Centre that directed the Krishna and Godavari River Managament Boards (KRMB and GRMB) to overlook all the irrigation projects, putting an end to the ongoing row between the states.

The boards have been formed under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

According to the notification, 36 projects have been assigned to the Krishna River Management Board, while 71 project have been brought under the Godavari River Management Board in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Centre's gazetted notification will come into force from October 14, and added that the two Telugu states will have to "completely handover" the administration, operation, maintenance, and regulation of their respective projects or components (barrages, dams, reservoirs, regulating structures) on that day.

The notification also added that the states will have to hand over the operations of hydel power plants, part of the canal network, and transmission lines as well.

It also added that no person from the two states shall be appointed as the Chairman, member-secretaries, members, or chief engineers of the board.