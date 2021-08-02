Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2021 Five new super speci ...
Five new super speciality hospitals named TIMS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 2, 2021, 4:09 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 6:43 am IST
The state Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday approved these decisions
 On new medical colleges, the Cabinet directed officials to develop required infrastructure to secure NMC approvals. Representational Image. (Representational image: AFP)

Hyderabad: The state government named all the five soon-to-be constructed multi-super specialty hospitals across the state as the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and decided to transform these hospitals into integrated medical colleges offering all types of super specialty medical services under one roof.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay foundation stones for all the five TIMS soon and construction works will be launched simultaneously.
The government also decided to make newly-sanctioned seven new medical colleges in Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Kothagudem operational from next academic year 2022-23 by securing required approvals from National Medical Commission (NMC).

 

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday approved these decisions. The Cabinet directed the officials to take immediate measures for speedy completion of all the five TIMS hospitals on Chest Hospital premises in Erragadda, TIMS in Gachibowli, Gaddiannaram near LB Nagar and Alwal in Hyderabad along with one in Warangal. It also approved establishment of another multi-super specialty hospital for workers and others at Patancheru.

On new medical colleges, the Cabinet directed officials to develop required infrastructure to secure NMC approvals. The roads and buildings department officials were instructed to complete the construction of medical college buildings and other infrastructure to make them operational at the earliest. The officials were also asked to make arrangements like beds, hostels and other related infrastructure as well in order to facilitate operation of these hospitals from next academic year.

 

The Cabinet asked officials to identify land parcels for setting up government medical colleges in the remaining districts, prepare proposals and take necessary measures for construction and completion of medical colleges in districts in a phased manner.

