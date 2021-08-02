Efforts on to get global recognition to Telugu Academy: Lakshmi Parvathi

Telugu was born naturally and merged with Pali undergoing various changes but the language remained the same, she said. — DC file photo

Srikakulam: Efforts will be made to get international recognition to the Telugu Academy, said the chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, who was there to participate in a book release function on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said experts were consulted and an action plan has been chalked out in this regard. She said that Telugu was merged with the Sanskrit Academy to save it from extinction.

"Telugu was born naturally and merged with Pali undergoing various changes but the language remained the same,’’ she said. She said Sanskrit was born out of Upanishads and became language of the gods and Telugu had close proximity to Sanskrit, she said.

Telugu has a unique character of accepting any language or culture without losing its identity. Appreciating the government's efforts to introduce English at the primary students, she suggested that the Telugu should be taught separately.

Releasing the book 'Gulona Gulikalu’ written by Guruguballi Lokanadham, Lakshmi Pravathi said the book was useful for society.

Local MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, who was a chief guest at the function, said the government should honour the writers who contribute much to the welfare of the people.