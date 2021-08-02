Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2021 40,134 new COVID-19 ...
40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 related deaths in India

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2021, 11:07 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 11:07 am IST
The number of active coronavirus cases has increased to 4,13,718
A health worker counts syringes as she prepares to inoculate traders and shopkeepers with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination camp in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases recorded an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities.

 

The number of active coronavirus cases has increased to 4,13,718 and comprises 1.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,766 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 14,28,984 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,96,45,494, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.81 per cent .

 

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,57,467, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47.22 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, and 3 crore on June 23.

The 422 new fatalities include 157 from Maharashtra, 64 from Odisha and 56 from Kerala.

A total of 4,24,773 deaths linked to the disease have been reported so far in the country, including 1,32,948 from Maharashtra, 36,587 from Karnataka, 34,102 from Tamil Nadu, 25,054 from Delhi, 22,763 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,149 from West Bengal and 16,794 from Punjab.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

 

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

