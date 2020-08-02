Tamil Nadu COVID fatalities cross 4000

A medic holds a bag of plasma donated by COVID-19 survivor, at the Plasma Bank in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. PTI photo

Total Fatalities due to Coronavirus in the State touched 4,034 on Saturday with 99 persons succumbing to the disease across the various districts even though the death figure in Chennai was relatively low at 27.

Fresh infections in the State was 5879 with Chennai having 1074, Chengalpattu 314, Coimbatore 238, Kancheepuram 368, Theni 327, Thiruvallur 305, Thiruvannamalai 242, Thoothukudi 243 and Virudhunagar 286. Some of the districts were deaths were high were Coimbatore 10, Thiruvallur 7 and Chengalpattu and Virudhunagar 5 each.

Life-saving drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19 were reportedly sold in the market at exorbitant rates, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

He was speaking at Kancheepuram after overseeing some pandemic related work when he said that complaints of such overpricing of key drugs had come from places like Erode, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Severe action would be taken against those who sold drugs for high prices, he warned.