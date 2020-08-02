131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,756,220

54,865

Recovered

1,148,161

51,232

Deaths

37,436

852

Maharashtra43171926688315316 Tamil Nadu2517381909664034 Andhra Pradesh150209766141407 Delhi1367161221313989 Karnataka129287536482412 Uttar Pradesh89048513341677 West Bengal72777505171629 Telangana6667747590540 Gujarat62574458842460 Bihar5450835473312 Rajasthan4324330668694 Assam4172731443101 Haryana3575829080428 Odisha3347921274225 Madhya Pradesh3261422969876 Kerala247431377582 Jammu and Kashmir2097212871388 Punjab1706311075405 Jharkhand121044513114 Chhatisgarh9427661056 Uttarakhand7447433083 Goa6193443848 Tripura4996332721 Puducherry3606219851 Manipur275616996 Himachal Pradesh2634150213 Nagaland18316404 Arunachal Pradesh16749693 Chandigarh107968318 Meghalaya8562525 Sikkim6502691 Mizoram4132530
Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2020 Karnataka remains in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka remains in 5th spot as active caseload increases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Aug 2, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
When it comes to the active caseload, the state is ahead of Tamil Nadu and New Delhi
A boy stands near the COVID-19 warrior themed idols for Puja festivities at a workshop, in Bengaluru. PTI photo
  A boy stands near the COVID-19 warrior themed idols for Puja festivities at a workshop, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Karnataka continues to record more than 5,000 fresh cases. Since Friday evening the state has witnessed 5,172 fresh cases and Bengaluru had its contribution of 1,852 cases. The total Corona positive cases in the state stand at 1.29 lakhs.

In the state-wise COVID 19 tally, Karnataka remains in the 5th slot below Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi. But when it comes to the active caseload, it is ahead of Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.  

 

There were 98 deaths in the past 24 hours in Karnataka state due to Corona.

The active caseload in the state which gradually added up due to the average 5,000 fresh cases every passing day now stands at 73,219. Bengaluru still continues to bear half of the state's active caseload with 37,760 active cases from the IT city.

With the restriction of Sunday and night curfew being removed by the Karnataka government in its Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the threat from the deadly virus has just got an addition. The civic body is trying hard to bring down the rising numbers under its control in Bengaluru, which has become the major contributor to the state's total Corona positive cases is yet to achieve anything significant.

 

The civic body has announced that the major markets of Bengaluru- K R Market and Kalasipalya market which attracts lakhs of footfalls from the city and outside will remain closed till August 31.

Apart from Bengaluru, the threat from the virus is potent in other districts as the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare indicate that there is a rise in the number of districts reporting more than 100 fresh cases. There were 14 districts which reported more than 100 fresh Corona cases on Saturday. Mysuru topped the list and stood next to Bengaluru. The silk city had 365 cases followed by 269 cases from Bellari and 219 each from Kalburgi and Belagavi.   

 

Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, bengaluru lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


