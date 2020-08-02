Karnataka remains in 5th spot as active caseload increases

Karnataka continues to record more than 5,000 fresh cases. Since Friday evening the state has witnessed 5,172 fresh cases and Bengaluru had its contribution of 1,852 cases. The total Corona positive cases in the state stand at 1.29 lakhs.

In the state-wise COVID 19 tally, Karnataka remains in the 5th slot below Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi. But when it comes to the active caseload, it is ahead of Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

There were 98 deaths in the past 24 hours in Karnataka state due to Corona.

The active caseload in the state which gradually added up due to the average 5,000 fresh cases every passing day now stands at 73,219. Bengaluru still continues to bear half of the state's active caseload with 37,760 active cases from the IT city.

With the restriction of Sunday and night curfew being removed by the Karnataka government in its Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the threat from the deadly virus has just got an addition. The civic body is trying hard to bring down the rising numbers under its control in Bengaluru, which has become the major contributor to the state's total Corona positive cases is yet to achieve anything significant.

The civic body has announced that the major markets of Bengaluru- K R Market and Kalasipalya market which attracts lakhs of footfalls from the city and outside will remain closed till August 31.

Apart from Bengaluru, the threat from the virus is potent in other districts as the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare indicate that there is a rise in the number of districts reporting more than 100 fresh cases. There were 14 districts which reported more than 100 fresh Corona cases on Saturday. Mysuru topped the list and stood next to Bengaluru. The silk city had 365 cases followed by 269 cases from Bellari and 219 each from Kalburgi and Belagavi.