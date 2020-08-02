131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,804,258

52,087

Recovered

1,186,981

39,966

Deaths

38,158

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6667747590540 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2020 India insists Chines ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India insists Chinese troops move back to pre-standoff positions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Aug 2, 2020, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 12:22 am IST
In day-long talks between corps commanders, India holds out for complete disengagement by Chinese troops
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh on the Manali-Leh highway in Kullu on July 31, 2020. (PTI)
 Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh on the Manali-Leh highway in Kullu on July 31, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: Talks between the corps commanders of India and China went long into the night on Sunday, and although there was no official word on the outcome of the talks, it is learnt that India held out for a return to status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

This effectively would require China to withdraw its forces from the finger areas in Pangong Tso back to the position they held prior to May 5 when the standoff started. India is demanding a complete disengagement by the Chinese from all points of friction in the entire Ladakh sector. Its stance is that the process of de-escalation can only start when Chinese troops disengage from all these points completely.  

 

This meeting, the fifth round, between India's 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region, commander Maj Gen Liu Lin started at around 11 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and went on beyond 10 pm, nearly as long as the fourth round of talks.

That round on July 14 lasted 15 hours, finishing at 2 am in the morning (4:30 am Beijing time). The long duration of these meetings is due to the language problems as conversations between the lead officers have to be translated.

 

Since that last meeting on July 14 there has been no progress on disengagement with the Chinese dragging their feet on moving back to their position as of May 5, 2020, when troops clashed at Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley.

The Chinese have not vacated the finger 5 area in the Pangong Tso and are still continuing to hold ridges in the finger 4 area. During the initial phase of disengagement, Chinese troops vacated the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in the finger 4 area on July 9 and went back to finger 5. But the troops still have to vacate the area between finger 5 and finger 8, which India claims is its territory.

 

Satellite images have shown the huge build-up by the Chinese at Pangong Tso including construction of permanent bunkers, installation of artillery guns and stationing of boats. These indicate that the Chinese are preparing for a long haul in the area.  

In May 2020, Chinese troops in an aggressive move occupied the area between Finger 4 to Finger 8 and prevented Indian troops from patrolling there. In the Hot Springs area, Chinese troops have reportedly not moved back to that extent in the first phase as was agreed in the agreement of June 6 and has still some presence. Galwan Valley is the only point of friction where the Chinese have completely disengaged as per the agreement. There is a 4 km distance between the two armies there.

 

The Indian Army is now preparing for a long stand-off with China and has started to outline stocks and materials needed for winter deployment of troops at high altitude. It is in the process of placing orders for additional tents and shelters from indigenous as well as foreign vendors.

The Indian army is reported to have also moved its mountain divisions from two locations along with armoured columns deployed around Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

China has brought a large number of troops, estimated at 40,000, to the front and depth areas at the LAC in the Ladakh sector where they have also amassed tanks, artillery, aircraft and radars, jammers. India has done mirror deployment of its troops in Ladakh to counter the Chinese. India has also deployed tanks, heavy artillery and air defence system in the Ladakh sector to counter any Chinese challenge.

 

...
Tags: line of actual control, india-china may 2020 standoff, eastern ladakh, corps commander talks


Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah enters Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to be admitted after testing postive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (PTI)

COVID-19 takes grip on Indian politicians, easily overhauls 18 lakh mark

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI file photo)

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

The statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar at K.R. circle in Mysuru.

Mysuru Ayush officer succumbs to COVID just two days after his retirement

Amit Shah (PTI photo)

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Amit Shah (PTI photo)

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI file photo)

ICMR mulls registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Medics carry the body of a covid victim for cremation in Ajmer. PTI photo

Nearly 10,000 Maharashtra policemen tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 count in Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566. (PTI Photo)

India covid tally 17.5 lakh, up one lakh in two days

Policemen warn visitors of penalties for not wearing masks near India Gate during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham