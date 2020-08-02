India covid tally 17.5 lakh, up one lakh in two days

Policemen warn visitors of penalties for not wearing masks near India Gate during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi. PTI photo

India once again recorded its highest ever single-day detection of fresh novel coronavirus cases on Saturday with 57,118 people testing positive. As per Union health ministry data, India’s Covid-19 overall numbers reached 16,95,988 even though the actual number of active cases stands at 5,65,103 and the number of people who have recovered has crossed 11 lakh. The overall death toll in the country due to the virus is 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India’s recovery rate stands at 64.53 per cent.

Officials said India continues to maintain the record of having the lowest Covid-19 mortality rate across the world and the Case Fatality Rate now stands at 2.15 per cent, which is lowest since the lockdown started on March 25.

Officials said CFR has been continuously reducing from 3.33% in mid-June.

“Falling Case Fatality Rate indicates that India has been able to successfully contain the fatality rate of Covid-19. A comprehensive Standard of Care approach has resulted in a consistent addition of more than 30,000 recoveries per day,” officials said.

Due to the falling Case Fatality Rate, the Union government has decided to permit export of Indian-made ventilators. Officials said the progressively declining case fatality rate means that fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators.