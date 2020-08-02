131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,756,220

54,865

Recovered

1,148,161

51,232

Deaths

37,436

852

Maharashtra43171926688315316 Tamil Nadu2517381909664034 Andhra Pradesh150209766141407 Delhi1367161221313989 Karnataka129287536482412 Uttar Pradesh89048513341677 West Bengal72777505171629 Telangana6667747590540 Gujarat62574458842460 Bihar5450835473312 Rajasthan4324330668694 Assam4172731443101 Haryana3575829080428 Odisha3347921274225 Madhya Pradesh3261422969876 Kerala247431377582 Jammu and Kashmir2097212871388 Punjab1706311075405 Jharkhand121044513114 Chhatisgarh9427661056 Uttarakhand7447433083 Goa6193443848 Tripura4996332721 Puducherry3606219851 Manipur275616996 Himachal Pradesh2634150213 Nagaland18316404 Arunachal Pradesh16749693 Chandigarh107968318 Meghalaya8562525 Sikkim6502691 Mizoram4132530
Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2020 India covid tally 17 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India covid tally 17.5 lakh, up one lakh in two days

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 2, 2020, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2020, 2:13 pm IST
Officials said India continues to maintain the record of having the lowest Covid-19 mortality rate across the world
Policemen warn visitors of penalties for not wearing masks near India Gate during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 Policemen warn visitors of penalties for not wearing masks near India Gate during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi. PTI photo

India once again recorded its highest ever single-day detection of fresh novel coronavirus cases on Saturday with 57,118 people testing positive. As per Union health ministry data, India’s Covid-19 overall numbers reached 16,95,988 even though the actual number of active cases stands at 5,65,103 and the number of people who have recovered has crossed 11 lakh. The overall death toll in the country due to the virus is 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease in a day.  

With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India’s recovery rate stands at 64.53 per cent.

 

Officials said India continues to maintain the record of having the lowest Covid-19 mortality rate across the world and the Case Fatality Rate now stands at 2.15 per cent, which is lowest since the lockdown started on March 25.

Officials said CFR has been continuously reducing from 3.33% in mid-June.  

“Falling Case Fatality Rate indicates that India has been able to successfully contain the fatality rate of Covid-19. A comprehensive Standard of Care approach has resulted in a consistent addition of more than 30,000 recoveries per day,” officials said.

 

Due to the falling Case Fatality Rate, the Union government has decided to permit export of Indian-made ventilators. Officials said the progressively declining case fatality rate means that fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths india, covid recovery rate india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


