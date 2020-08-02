131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,756,220

54,865

Recovered

1,148,161

51,232

Deaths

37,436

852

Maharashtra43171926688315316 Tamil Nadu2517381909664034 Andhra Pradesh150209766141407 Delhi1367161221313989 Karnataka129287536482412 Uttar Pradesh89048513341677 West Bengal72777505171629 Telangana6667747590540 Gujarat62574458842460 Bihar5450835473312 Rajasthan4324330668694 Assam4172731443101 Haryana3575829080428 Odisha3347921274225 Madhya Pradesh3261422969876 Kerala247431377582 Jammu and Kashmir2097212871388 Punjab1706311075405 Jharkhand121044513114 Chhatisgarh9427661056 Uttarakhand7447433083 Goa6193443848 Tripura4996332721 Puducherry3606219851 Manipur275616996 Himachal Pradesh2634150213 Nagaland18316404 Arunachal Pradesh16749693 Chandigarh107968318 Meghalaya8562525 Sikkim6502691 Mizoram4132530
Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2020 Amit Shah tests posi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 2, 2020, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2020, 5:54 pm IST
The home minister asked all his contacts to isolate themselves
Amit Shah (PTI photo)
 Amit Shah (PTI photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors," said Amit Shah after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shah also asked all those who came in contact with him to isolate and get themselves tested.

 

Check out his tweet

As per reports, Amit Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Delhi.

Shah was part ofthe Cabinet meeting which took place last week. As per reports, efforts are on to do contact tracing as the home minister had met quite a few people in the recent past.

As soon as news got out, Shah's colleagues took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

India's COVID tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday with 54,736 confirmed cases in the country.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar at K.R. circle in Mysuru.

Mysuru Ayush officer succumbs to COVID just two days after his retirement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Release Mehbooba Mufti, it's high time: Rahul Gandhi

Representational image

3 year old dies after swallowing coin; Govt hospitals denied admission, say relatives

Ex-prof Saibaba's mother dies, his wish to see her unfulfilled. (PTI Photo)

DU ex-prof Saibaba's ailing mother dies, his wish to see her unfulfilled



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ICMR mulls registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Medics carry the body of a covid victim for cremation in Ajmer. PTI photo

Nearly 10,000 Maharashtra policemen tested positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 count in Maharashtra Police force stands at 9,566. (PTI Photo)

India covid tally 17.5 lakh, up one lakh in two days

Policemen warn visitors of penalties for not wearing masks near India Gate during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi. PTI photo

DU ex-prof Saibaba's ailing mother dies, his wish to see her unfulfilled

Ex-prof Saibaba's mother dies, his wish to see her unfulfilled. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: Washington Post praises Mumbai's Dharavi efforts

A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. Washington Post has lauded the Dharavi-model that helps contain the spread of Coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham