Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Zomato row: Police s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Zomato row: Police sends notice to ‘biased’ customer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Aug 2, 2019, 2:43 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 2:43 am IST
A notice was being served to Zomato customer Amit Shukla asking him to explain his conduct.
Shukla had triggered a controversy when he tagged Zomato in his Twitter post, saying that he cancelled the order, since “they allocated a non Hindu rider”.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police has taken cognisance of spurning of delivery boy of Zomato, the online food supplier, on ground of being non Hindu by a Jabalpur-based man.

A notice was being served to Zomato customer Amit Shukla asking him to explain his conduct, Jabalpur district superintendent of police (SP) Amit Singh told this newspaper on Thursday.

 

“Jabalpur is a communally sensitive area. Such action has the potential to disrupt communal harmony in the area. We are sending a notice the man asking him to explain his conduct.

However, we have not received any complaint in connection with the incident so far. We have taken suo moto cognizance of the Twitter post and decided to send notice”, Mr Singh added.

State BJP vice-president and sitting MLA Rameswar Sharma however defended Shukla, saying that, “If law cannot make singing of national anthem binding on us, then how can it catch on the people preferring their choice of courier of food. It is a question of religious sentiment”.

“They said they cannot change the rider and can’t refund on cancellation, I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want…”, the Twitter post said. Zomato replied saying that “Food cannot have a religion. It is a religion.”

...
Tags: zomato, madhya pradesh police
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


