Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Why keep changing fe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why keep changing features of notes, coins? Bombay HC asks RBI

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 9:06 am IST
The court directed the apex bank to file its affidavit within a period of six weeks on the issue.
The court added that no other country in the world keeps changing size and features of their currency notes so often. (Photo: File)
 The court added that no other country in the world keeps changing size and features of their currency notes so often. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought to know from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the reason behind changing from time to time the size and other features in currency notes and coins.

The query was posed by a division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar while hearing a petition filed by the National Association of the Blind (NAB).

 

The NAB petition claimed that new currency notes and coins issued by the RBI posed difficulty for visually impaired persons in terms of identification and distinguishing them.

 “We want to know from the RBI that what is the compulsion of changing the features like size and so on in the currency notes,” Chief Justice Nandrajog said.

The court added that no other country in the world keeps changing size and features of their currency notes so often.

The court was informed that in March this year the RBI had issued new coins with special features to help visually impaired persons distinguish them.

The court directed the apex bank to file its affidavit within a period of six weeks on the issue.

The petition has sought for directions to the central bank to include distinctive features in the new coins and currency notes.

...
Tags: rbi, bombay high court, national association of the blind
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

(Photo: Twitter)

Any discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: India tells US after Trump's offer

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said he would seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati. (Photo: File)

'In BSP, tickets are given for money,' says party MLA from Rajasthan

Lamba, the AAP's Chandni Chowk legislator, said she had been disrespected by the party on several occasion. (Photo: File)

Publicity stunt: AAP after Alka Lamba warns to contest 2020 polls independently

Sources said the US envoy was called to South Block and a protest was lodged with him over the US decision to help Pakistan militarily. (representational Image)

India cites 'grave concern' to US over USD 125 million military help to Pak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Conjuring' director James Wan's next to be horror film

James Wan. (Photo: AP)
 

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

Kuo went on to explain that all three 2020 iPhones will run on 5G with mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. (iPhone concept: Kevin Gnocchi)
 

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

With this fresh leak, you get a sensational double smartphone leak; something which is practically unheard of.
 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

28,000 more troops being sent to Kashmir, week after 10,000 central forces move in

All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said. (Representational Image)

Report by Ayodhya mediation panel to be taken up by SC today

Last year, the court referred the dispute for mediation and had set up the panel. The panel was asked to hold talks to explore an amicable settlement. (Photo: File)

Madras high court stays order of single judge on bike sharing mobile app

Madras high court

Chennai: Mansoor arrested over Remarks against PM, CM

Mansoor Ali Khan

Install CCTV in train coaches: Madras High Court

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham