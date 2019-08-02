Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Wall collapse in Mum ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Wall collapse in Mumbai suburb claims life of 1, leaves 2 injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 2, 2019, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 7:11 pm IST
While Shetty succumbed to his injuries, 2 others were rescued by a team of Mumbai's fire brigade.
The wall collapse took place in Mumbai's Chandivali area on Friday afternoon. (Photo: File I Representational)
 The wall collapse took place in Mumbai's Chandivali area on Friday afternoon. (Photo: File I Representational)

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man, Chandrakant Shetty was killed in Mumbai's suburb of Andheri East in Chandivali area on Friday afternoon in a wall collapse.

While Shetty succumbed to his injuries, 2 others were rescued by a team of Mumbai's fire brigade and rushed to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Mumbai Mirror reported.

 

35-year-old Sandeep Kadam who was rescued from the debris is admitted in Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital.

According to the BMC, heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

...
Tags: wall collapse, mumbai, chandivali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

'Seriously? You think an official order telling tourists to leave immediately will not cause them to run from the valley as fast as they can? Which tourist will hang around after seeing this order. The airport & highway will be choked with people leaving,' Omar Abdullah said. (Photo: File)

NC, PDP detest Centre's warning to Amarnath tourists, say it will cause panic

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

A man from Uttar Pradesh, who was addicted to gambling and alcohol, bet his wife after running out of money and allowed a friend and relative to gangrape her after losing his stake, reported news agency IANS. (Representational Image)

Modern-day Mahabharat: UP man bets wife in gamble, lets his friends rape her twice

(Photo: File)

All you need to know about Ayodhya land dispute case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'No third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways': Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.
 

Anurag Kashyap supports Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'; read tweet

Anurag Kashyap and Shekhar Kapur. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

An iceberg collapses near Canada's east coast at King's Point in Newfoundland, which has a front row seat to the consequences of global warming. (Photo: AFP)
 

India seen set for fourth interest rate cut of 2019

Reducing interest rates would please Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who delivered her first budget last month after being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his re-election in May. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VVIP chopper case: Delhi court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of Ratul Puri

A special court here on Friday reserved its order on anticipatory bail plea of businessman Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland money laundering case. (Photo: ANI)

CBI forms additional team to probe Unnao rape survivor's car accident

The CBI has formed a 20-member additional special team to probe the Unnao rape survivor's accident case, agency spokesperson said on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa for next two days

IMD also advised fishermen in the area not to venture out in the sea during this period. (Representational image)

Jaishankar to visit Beijing this month to prepare for Modi-Xi talks

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Beijing this month to prepare grounds for the second round of informal talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in India later this year. (Photo: File)

'Matter of life and death for residents of J&K,' says Mufti on deployment of forces

'If you listen to the statements given by prominent BJP leaders and the deployment of central forces in the valley and how they are sidelining the state police, it can instil doubt in the heart of any resident of Kashmir. All of it hints towards something big is being planned,' Mufti said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham