Wall collapse in Mumbai suburb claims life of 1, leaves 2 injured

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man, Chandrakant Shetty was killed in Mumbai's suburb of Andheri East in Chandivali area on Friday afternoon in a wall collapse.
While Shetty succumbed to his injuries, 2 others were rescued by a team of Mumbai's fire brigade and rushed to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Mumbai Mirror reported.
35-year-old Sandeep Kadam who was rescued from the debris is admitted in Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital.
According to the BMC, heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours....
