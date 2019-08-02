Nation Politics 02 Aug 2019 Triple talaq: M K St ...
Nation, Politics

Triple talaq: M K Stalin hits out at AIADMK

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Aug 2, 2019, 3:29 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 3:32 am IST
Mr. Stalin was speaking to DMK's allies and Islamic organisations at a private marriage hall in Ambur.
Mr. Stalin asserted that DMK will continue to voice and protect the interests of the minorities, as it has always done from the days of Quaid-E-Milleth.
VELLORE/CHENNAI: The DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday slammed the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for its  'dual role' in the passage of the triple talaq bill in Parliament and said its 'contradictory stance' on the issue will not be accepted by the people.

Contrary to the AIADMK's earlier stand when its former MP Anwar Raja opposed the Bill in the previous Lok Sabha, the party's present Theni MP and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's son, O.P. Ravindranath Kumar, had supported the Bill when it was reintroduced in the new Lok Sabha, Stalin pointed out as he commenced his second phase of campaign for the Vellore LS election on August 5.

 

As this embarrassment caused a rupture within the AIADMK, with one of its leaders claiming Ravindranath's remarks as "slip of the tongue", the party MPs' in the Rajya Sabha, including Mr Navaneetha Krishnan criticised the Triple Talaq Bill, Stalin drew attention to, at different meetings as part of his election cam-paign.

But when it came to the crunch while voting in the Upper House, the AIADMK members walked out, to avoid earning the Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi's "wrath" and to "protect" the AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu, Stalin charged, adding, "dual leadership in the AIADMK is being reflected as dual roles in Parliament."

Mr. Stalin was speaking to DMK's allies and Islamic organisations at a private marriage hall in Ambur and he emphasized his point in his outdoor campaigns later in the day.

...
Tags: dmk president m k stalin, aiadmk, triple talaq bill, deputy chief minister o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


