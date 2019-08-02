Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Tough woman police l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tough woman police leads Unnao probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Aug 2, 2019, 2:46 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 2:46 am IST
She was the first woman IPS officer to be posted as senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.
Sampat Meena, presently joint director of the CBI Lucknow zone, is a strong advocate of women’s issues and human rights and has done remarkable work in the field of child trafficking.
 Sampat Meena, presently joint director of the CBI Lucknow zone, is a strong advocate of women’s issues and human rights and has done remarkable work in the field of child trafficking.

Hyderabad: Sampat Meena, a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, is at the helm of the high-profile investigation of the sensational Unnao rape case.
Ms Meena, presently joint director of the CBI Lucknow zone, is a strong advocate of women’s issues and human rights and has done remarkable work in the field of child trafficking.

She was the first woman IPS officer to be posted as senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.

 

With the Supreme Court on Thursday directing the CBI to complete the trial in the case within 45 days, Ms Meena will be racing against time to complete the investigation.

This has triggered massive public outrage as it is seen as an attempt to intimidate the young girl and her family.

Sources told this newspaper that Ms Meena was the key official who launched “Operation Muskaan” — an initiative of the Union home ministry — to rescue and rehabilitate missing children. Under her supervision as IG (organised crime), CID, in Jharkhand, the police teams rescued over 700 children and reunited them with their parents.

“Though Operation Muskaan was a nationwide drive, it was due to the efforts of Ms Meena that it was taken up in Jharkhand in a big way. In fact, Jharkhand was the first state to take up this initiative,” a senior IPS officer said.

A post-graduate in history from Delhi University, Ms Meena was instrumental in launching child- friendly police stations in Jharkhand, and had previously worked in Naxal-affected districts of the state. She was SP of Dhanbad, Ranchi, Deoghar, and Jamtara. She was the first woman IPS officer to be posted as SSP, Ranchi.

For her outstanding contribution to policing, she was awarded the Jharkhand chief minister’s medal for meritorious services in the year 2000.

In 2013, she received the President’s Police Medal for meritorious services. Prior to her posting as CBI joint director, Lucknow zone, Ms Meena was posted as IG in the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in New Delhi where she continued to work towards issues of child trafficking.

...
Tags: sampat meena, cbi lucknow zone, unnao rape case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

District medical and health officers recorded only 70 dengue cases in July but doctors state that the number is higher.

Hyderabad: Dengue, diarrohea cases on rise

Azam Khan.

Enforcement Directorate books Azam Khan in land grab cases

The official said that the revision of property tax and collection would be done by the corporation simultaneously.

Hyderabad: Special focus on raising property tax

Om Birla

Parliament diary: August 9 programmes may force govt to reconsider extnsn of Session



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Election Commission orders polls for 4 MLC seats

Election Commission of India.

Conduct autopsy on Linganna: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Rainwater from Metro tracks damaging roads, says GHMC

The GHMC has found that the HMRL has been directly discharging water into the city roads instead of channelling them to the storm water discharge network.

Hyderabad: IMA eyes legal recourse

All India Institute of Medial Sciences (AIIMS)

BJP finally sacks rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Congress supporters demand punishment for the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and justice for Unnao rape survivor in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham