Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Supreme Court transf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court transfers all 5 Unnao cases from UP to Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Aug 2, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 1:48 am IST
The Supreme Court bench ordered, will be on a day-to-day basis and be completed within 45 days from its commencement.
Supreme Court of India.
 Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the trial in of all the five cases relating to the Unnao gangrape, which has put both the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP in the dock, and in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused, from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The fifth case, in which the victim girl and her lawyer were critically injured in a road accident in UP and which is still under investigation, will also be tried by a special CBI court in Delhi.

 

Transferring the trial of all five cases to a Delhi court, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said the trial of all five cases will be conducted by the same special CBI court judge.

The trial, the Supreme Court bench ordered, will be on a day-to-day basis and be completed within 45 days from its commencement.

Awarding Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the victim girl by the Uttar Pradesh government, CJI Gogoi ordered that protection would be provided to the victim, her lawyer, and family members, including her mother, four siblings and others, by the Central Reserve Police Force.

“The compensation will be paid to the mother of the victim by tomorrow (2.8.2019),” the court ordered.

The court appointed Delhi’s Tis Hazari court district judge Dharmesh Sharma to conduct the trials. On the shifting of the victim and her lawyer, who are both in critical condition on ventilator support, the court left it to the family members of both the victim and that of the lawyers to take a call on shifting the two for advanced treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

...
Tags: supreme court, kuldeep singh sengar, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Supreme Court gives 7 days for Unnao probe
BJP finally sacks rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Latest From Nation

Azam Khan.

Enforcement Directorate books Azam Khan in land grab cases

The official said that the revision of property tax and collection would be done by the corporation simultaneously.

Hyderabad: Special focus on raising property tax

Om Birla

Parliament diary: August 9 programmes may force govt to reconsider extnsn of Session

Meanwhile, in a similar action the ED on Thursday attached assets worth over Rs 480 crore of REI Agro Ltd, a prominent basmati rice processing company.

Rs 1.73 crore assets of J&K trader attached by Enforcement Directorate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP finally sacks rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Congress supporters demand punishment for the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and justice for Unnao rape survivor in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Supreme Court gives 7 days for Unnao probe

Supreme Court.

Ban on paan, tobacco inside Jagannath temple comes into effect

As per the new rule, a devotee found with any of these prohibited items inside the premises of the 12th-century shrine in Odisha will have to shell out Rs 500 as a penalty. (Photo: Representational | File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Photo: File

‘Don’t drag me into this’: Priyanka Gandhi certain on not leading Congress

During the meeting when a leader suggested that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take the reigns to become the next party president, she discouraged the suggestion and asked not to drag her into the matter. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham