Supreme Court transfers all 5 Unnao cases from UP to Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the trial in of all the five cases relating to the Unnao gangrape, which has put both the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP in the dock, and in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused, from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The fifth case, in which the victim girl and her lawyer were critically injured in a road accident in UP and which is still under investigation, will also be tried by a special CBI court in Delhi.

Transferring the trial of all five cases to a Delhi court, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said the trial of all five cases will be conducted by the same special CBI court judge.

The trial, the Supreme Court bench ordered, will be on a day-to-day basis and be completed within 45 days from its commencement.

Awarding Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the victim girl by the Uttar Pradesh government, CJI Gogoi ordered that protection would be provided to the victim, her lawyer, and family members, including her mother, four siblings and others, by the Central Reserve Police Force.

“The compensation will be paid to the mother of the victim by tomorrow (2.8.2019),” the court ordered.

The court appointed Delhi’s Tis Hazari court district judge Dharmesh Sharma to conduct the trials. On the shifting of the victim and her lawyer, who are both in critical condition on ventilator support, the court left it to the family members of both the victim and that of the lawyers to take a call on shifting the two for advanced treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.