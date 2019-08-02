Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 SC adjourns hearing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC adjourns hearing on Mallya's plea against confiscation of properties till Aug 13

ANI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
A special PMLA court had on January 5 declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender and directed that properties of 63-yr-old be confiscated.
The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till August 13 the hearing on a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till August 13 the hearing on a petition filed by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi deferred the matter after being informed that Mallya's lawyer Fali S Nariman was not well.

 

In his plea, the embattled businessman has submitted that no properties other than those related to Kingfisher Airlines, which is facing cases of alleged irregularities, should be attached.

On July 11, the Bombay High Court had dismissed Mallya's petition seeking a stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties by a government agency.

A special PMLA court had on January 5 declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender and directed that the properties of the 63-year-old be confiscated. He had fled the country in March 2016 and has been living in the United Kingdom since then.

Last month, the Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to Mallya to appeal against the UK Home Secretary's order extraditing him to India to face trial on charges of fraud and money laundering to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

...
Tags: supreme court, vijay mallya, ranjan gogoi, cji
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


