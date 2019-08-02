Rs 1.73 crore assets of J&K trader attached by Enforcement Directorate

Meanwhile, in a similar action the ED on Thursday attached assets worth over Rs 480 crore of REI Agro Ltd, a prominent basmati rice processing company.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.73 crore of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali in connection with a terror funding and money laundering case.

The agency said a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attachment of Rs 1.48 crore worth immovable properties of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali’s family and Rs 25 lakh of his deposits in a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Delhi. The businessman is being probed for his alleged links with terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Sayed, by both the ED and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Meanwhile, in a similar action the ED on Thursday attached assets worth over Rs 480 crore of REI Agro Ltd, a prominent basmati rice processing company.