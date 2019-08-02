Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Report by Ayodhya me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Report by Ayodhya mediation panel to be taken up by SC today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 2, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 8:41 am IST
The panel submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover about the progress made in the in-camera mediation proceedings.
Last year, the court referred the dispute for mediation and had set up the panel. The panel was asked to hold talks to explore an amicable settlement. (Photo: File)
 Last year, the court referred the dispute for mediation and had set up the panel. The panel was asked to hold talks to explore an amicable settlement. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The report submitted by the mediation panel in the Ayodhya land dispute will be reviewed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

On July 18, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the three-member mediation panel to inform the court about the outcome of the proceedings by August 1.

 

The panel submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover about the progress made in the in-camera mediation proceedings.

Last year, the court referred the dispute for mediation and had set up the panel. The panel was asked to hold talks to explore an amicable settlement. The three member panel includes spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and former top court judge FM Kalifulla.

Read | Ayodhya mediators: Spiritual guru, retd judge, lawyer to resolve dispute

Besides the Chief Justice, the other judges in the constitution bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

...
Tags: ayodhya dispute, supreme court, ayodhya mediation panel
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The victim did not disclose about the incident to anyone as she was in shock. (Photo: Representational)

Zero FIR filed against 4 for raping 19-yr-old in Mumbai

Police registered the case and an investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI)

State-level wrestler Kuldeep found dead in Panipat

Thakur won from Bhopal by defeating Singh by over 3 lakh votes. (Photo: File)

HC issues notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her election

The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric, 1, 1, Swamy Vivekananda Rd, Someshwarpura, Halasuru

Asian affair: millet wraps meet nasi goreng



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

With this fresh leak, you get a sensational double smartphone leak; something which is practically unheard of.
 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras high court stays order of single judge on bike sharing mobile app

Madras high court

Chennai: Mansoor arrested over Remarks against PM, CM

Mansoor Ali Khan

Install CCTV in train coaches: Madras High Court

Madras high court

Over 1 lakh have darshan of Athi Varadar in standing posture

Decked in blue silk robes and adorned with flowers, Athi Varadar’s standing posture enthralled devotees in Kancheepuram on Thurday. (Photo: DC)

Police quizzing Siddhartha’s finance officers, associates

The wedding of V G Siddhartha and Malavika in Bengaluru Palace on May 8, 1988. Mr S M Krishna, Mrs Prema Krishna, and Mr Siddhartha’s parents, Mr S V Gangaiah Hegde and Mrs Vasanthi are standing being the bride and the groom.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham